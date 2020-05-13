April is usually the time of year when roadway traffic starts spiking in the U.S. as more people head out for trips as the weather warms up.
But this year, April traffic plummeted across the United States and locally as the spread of COVID-19 prompted stay-at-home orders in Virginia and other states. Many businesses and government agencies instructed employees to work from home.
Local traffic did start to pick up in late April, but the numbers remain exceptionally low.
The good news is that rush hours and traffic jams have all but disappeared. So have crowded buses and trains.
That silver lining has potential dark clouds ahead, though.
Fredericksburg Councilman Matt Kelly, also the chairman of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee, highlighted the effects—good and bad—of the pandemic.
With the drop in traffic, he said, the air is cleaner and there have been fewer crashes. Also with that drop in traffic—by road and rail—comes a potentially big drop in tax revenue from gasoline and sales taxes.
“Like anything else, there’s good and bad,” he said.
Data compiled by FAMPO details the extreme drop in traffic after the stay-at-home order. Updated data from INRIX, which tracks traffic across the globe, show that traffic is increasing after the initial downward spiral caused by drivers staying home.
But the initial drop in traffic following the stay-at-home order was drastic, as shown in the late April report by George Washington Regional Commission staffers Matthew Lehane and Jordan Chandler, who serve as transportation planners for FAMPO.
“Area-wide, there was a 64 percent decrease in average daily vehicle miles traveled from March 29 through April 4 compared to the average daily vehicle miles traveled in January 2020,” according to the report.
Stafford County had the most significant decrease at 74 percent. Traffic in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and King George counties dropped between 61 and 66 percent. Caroline County traffic decreased by 53 percent.
Traffic appears to have started picking back up nationwide and locally, though.
According to INRIX data, traffic nationwide started to plummet around March 13, eventually falling by more than 60 percent in early April.
INRIX found that traffic started increasing in the last half of April. Nationwide traffic, for personal trips, was down only 41 percent in the last week of April after being down 46 percent the week before.
Long-haul truck traffic also increased by 4 percent in late April.
Virginia’s data for personal travel showed late April traffic was down 42 percent compared with typical numbers. That traffic figure puts Virginia 16th among all states. New Jersey holds the top spot for the updated traffic decrease at 58 percent.
INRIX also reported that traffic in the Washington, D.C., area was still down 53 percent in late April.
The decreases in traffic have hit express lanes operator Transurban, which reported a drop in traffic of about 60 percent in since early March, according to the Australian-based company’s May investor briefing report.
Kelly, who also sits on the Virginia Railway Express board, said passenger trips for the commuter rail service fell 95 percent.
Federal transit funds will help soften the blow to services like VRE, but Kelly noted that there will still be a financial hit.
VRE member jurisdictions—Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania—also will lose out on revenue tied to the gas tax each locality charges to pay VRE fees and support local road projects.
Kelly and Stafford Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said currently funded transportation projects should be safe, but long-term planning and funding is up in the air.
“Many of the streams of funding are now in doubt,” Dudenhefer said. “The uncertainty is definitely going to set us back.”
Kelly said the extent of the problem remains to be seen, as does the response by mass transit users once people start venturing out and head back to work. He thinks there could be another silver lining to things, though, with possibly less emphasis on building more to ease traffic congestion in the area.
“Maybe it has gotten us to rethink things,” he said. “But financially it’s gonna be a kick in the butt.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.