A man who was pulled from the Rappahannock River by emergency responders this past weekend has died.
The identity of the 22-year old victim was not released.
At 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the river between the area of the Historic Port of Falmouth and the Chatham Bridge. Fire and rescue crews located the swimmer and brought him ashore, where they performed CPR and advanced life support on the victim.
He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where authorities said he died Wednesday night.