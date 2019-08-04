Fredericksburg is positioning itself to attract a slice of the fast-growing data center market.
The city will host a public information session about this new economic development opportunity at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Germanna Community College’s FredCAT facility, 1325 Central Park Blvd.
The guest speaker will be Josh Levi, former vice president for policy of the Northern Virginia Technology Council and president of Center Strategies LLC. The NVTC is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. City officials also will provide information about data centers during the session, and answer the public’s questions about the industry.
Northern Virginia is home to the largest and most active data center market in the country, thanks in part to the federal government’s experiments in wide area fiber optic networking in the late 1960s. Today, 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic flows through the data center facilities there, according to Data Center Frontier.
Ashburn, which has been nicknamed “Data Center Alley,” is the market’s heart, and its beat has spread across other towns in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. Now it’s showing signs of expanding into adjacent counties as Northern Virginia’s real estate prices rise and its supply of available sites dwindles. Fredericksburg has several sites near Interstate 95 that would be attractive to data center developers, according to City Manager Tim Baroody.
Curry Roberts, president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, noted that the region is the next logical place for companies to expand. The alliance is a public/private economic development marketing partnership for the region, and it has been promoting the region to data center developers for several years. They’re an attractive target because data centers generate high-quality, high-paying jobs, and don’t require a lot of support services such as roads and schools.
When a data center developer showed interest in the region last fall, FRA hosted a meeting of commissioners of revenue from Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. They realized that one way the whole region could compete for data center developers and the jobs data centers provide would be for each locality to have the same business tax rate and depreciation schedule for data centers.
Data centers can be a building or space within a building that houses the computer systems, servers and related equipment to store and provide round-the-clock access to information. They often face high personal property taxes because of their significant volume of up-to-date computer equipment.
The code of Virginia already allows for certain categories of personal property to be taxed or assessed on a different basis from others. The commissioners signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set a uniform depreciation rate for data center equipment, which they have the authority to do.
The MOU also called for a new tax classification for data centers of $1.25 per $100 of assessed valuation of business property, which City Council approved earlier this year. Fredericksburg’s previous rate was $3.40. That puts the city’s tax rate on par with Prince William County’s and significantly lower than other Northern Virginia localities.
Last year, the city also added data centers as a business classification in its Unified Development Ordinance, and established a fast-track permitting process for the business category.