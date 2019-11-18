Luke Osleger is a proud Indian.
He’s also proud of what his school’s mascot, the Indian, represents.
“I’m intrigued by the tribe,” Luke said. “I’ve always loved my school, I’ve always loved my community. … This was the textbook way to give back to the community.”
The 17-year-old Stafford High School junior is leading the “Tribe Drive,” a junior class fundraising campaign, in which royal blue-and-gold T-shirts are being sold to help support the Patawomeck tribe’s museum and cultural center in southern Stafford.
The shirts feature a tagline that Luke believes will further promote pride in the tribe and help raise awareness of the school’s mascot, a Patawomeck Indian.
“I’m All In, I’m All Indian,” a phrase that Luke and his father Hank originally coined, adorns the shirts that class members are marketing to students and faculty through the school’s store and at sporting events.
In 1952, the Stafford [Pioneers] and Falmouth [Indians] high schools merged. During that merger, Indians was retained as the team name for the new Stafford Senior High School.
“Stafford has an original mascot. Everyone else is ... an animal, like, an eagle, a wildcat, but we’re an Indian and I think that’s great,” Osleger said. “The bottom line is we’re Indians, and we go to Stafford High School.”
Luke took the slogan and his fundraising idea to his peers on the student council and the idea was unanimously endorsed by the group. The teens sent the idea to the chief of the local tribe for his review and approval.
“They approached the tribal council and their intentions were great,” said Chief Charles “Bootsie” Bullock of the Patawomeck tribe. “We thought it would be a great community outreach program for them, and it also shows how our young people are working in the community.”
Bullock said people in the Stafford community are constantly stepping up to do the right thing, but Luke’s efforts really hit close to home with the tribe.
“When you get a young person like this who has that much forethought about community outreach, that stands out a lot,” said Bullock.
In 2014, Stafford High School students worked with the tribe to help modify the school’s Indian logo to more accurately depict a member of the Patawomeck tribe.
“The Indian in the old logo had a full headdress, which is typical of a Midwestern Indian,” said Bullock.
Bullock said an eastern woodlands head dress, as incorporated into the current design, is what an actual member of the Patawomeck tribe would have worn.
The Patawomeck settled along the Potomac River in Stafford County in the early 1300s. The tribe’s first recorded encounter with a European occurred in 1608 when Capt. John Smith, an English soldier, explorer and Colonial governor, visited the tribe near Aquia Creek.
Today, more than 2,300 descendants of the tribe reside in Stafford’s White Oak area.
In 2010, the tribe achieved state recognition as one of Virginia’s 11 recognized Native American tribes and is seeking federal tribal status.
“I love the whole Indian thing,” Luke said. “No one else has that.”
So far, nearly 100 shirts have been sold by the junior class, at a cost of $10 for Stafford High School students and staff, which is just about what it costs to make each shirt on the production line.
“We want to keep the price affordable for students,” Luke said.
To keep costs down, Luke is soliciting local business owners to sponsor the production costs of the shirts. Sponsorships will enable Luke to keep the costs of the shirts down for all Stafford Indians to afford and enjoy.
The tribe plans to recognize all the corporate sponsors of the project on a placard inside the museum.
So far, Luke has accumulated $1,500 in donations from area businesses.
“This is fulfilling my desire to give back to the community,” Luke said. “I also think we have potential to take this way farther than we ever though we could, to collect more for the tribal center than we thought we ever could.”
The tribe’s new history and cultural center will be located at the former Little Falls Farm adjacent to Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park on State Route 3. It is expected to open next year.
The 17-acre farm was originally donated to the county by Duff McDuff Green Jr., who passed away in 2009. Green was a local businessman who owned and operated J.W. Masters Inc., a Fredericksburg lumber company, for nearly 35 years.
After sitting idle for years, the county leased the farm to the Patawomeck tribe in August. Since then, tribal members and volunteers have been preparing Green’s former home and the grounds for the cultural center and museum, which will be filled with tribal artifacts and memorabilia.
The fundraising campaign runs until Feb. 1. Once the last batch of shirts is sold, 100 percent of the profits will be donated directly to the tribe.
Supporters of the fundraiser may purchase shirts at a non-student price. Email TribeDrive1@gmail.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.