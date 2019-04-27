By ROB HEDELT
THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Sharing news about his whirlwind trip to this week’s L.A. première of the “Avengers: Endgame” movie, 17-year-old Nick Gerke said all the polite stuff.
He thanked the group that helped provide the cool trip, the Kids Wish Network, and gave a glowing review of the movie he said does an amazing job connecting all 21 of the earlier Marvel films.
“First off, the carpet there at the L.A. Convention Center, where the movie was shown, is purple, so there’s that,” said Nick, who lives in Orange County and is a junior at Fredericksburg Christian School, which helped make the trip happen.
But carpet color hardly matters when you speak with—and get pictures signed by—pretty much every big “Avengers: Endgame” star.
Nick met Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), who talked extensively with Nick when he stopped by the booth where the high-schooler and his dad, Thomas, were strategically stationed on the runway with a dozen or so other “wish” kids.
The Kids Wish Network had converted a drawing that Nick had done of Iron Man and put it on a T-shirt for Nick to wear at the première. They’d also made one that fit Downey, so Nick gave it to the star and was grateful for his response.
“He said he’d remember me because of the T-shirt,” said Nick, who has battled a disorder that causes his immune system to produce cells that attacked and seriously damaged his organs and central nervous system several years back.
Nick has fought back from the disease, and said he was really pumped up Monday when he got a chance to meet the stars he’s followed in each and every Marvel movie.
He met Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow. She arrived at the première looking gorgeous in a beautiful gown and made extra time to talk with Nick, who was so taken by her that he gave her his Kids Wish Network teddy bear.
“She said she would use it to cuddle with during the movie,” Thomas Gerke said.
Asked why he gave the actress the bear, Nick replied, “Do I need a better reason than she’s Scarlett Johansson?”
He had similar kind words for actress Cobie Smulders, who plays the assistant to SHIELD’s Nick Fury.
Before they left for L.A., Thomas Gerke and Nick created a book filled with pictures of the stars so he’d have something for them to sign if they stopped on the red carpet.
When the former star of “How I Met Your Mother” did just that, it took a while for Nick to find the page with Smulders’ photo.
“And she was so nice about it, just telling him not to worry, that she would stay as long as it took to find the picture,” said Thomas Gerke. “She really couldn’t have been nicer to him.”
Nick said his exchanges with Paul Rudd (Ant Man) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) left him thinking how funny they both were. Rudd said something silly about how to pronounce “Gerke” and Pratt got a kick out of the photo he signed.
“It was the one from the movie where he’s flipping off one of the guards,” said Nick with a grin. “Pratt said ‘You know I wouldn’t do this in real life, don’t you?’ and then wrote under the photo what he was telling the guards in the movie.”
He said that just about every star in the film stopped by to talk to him and the other wish kids, from Chris Hemsworth (Thor) to Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) to Chris Evans (Captain America), who caused a bit of a sensation when he signed the arm of one of the wish kids standing near Nick.
The Gerkes, both of whom love comic books and the movies based on them, said there were only one or two who walked the carpet and didn’t stop, but it was an overwhelmingly positive night.
The pair thoroughly enjoyed the movie, where they said people frequently cheered, giving each star their own ovation the first time they appeared on screen. They both said the film does an amazing job finishing up so many of the original Marvel story lines.
They also said the main filmmakers and the original six Avengers spoke on the stage after the film, each expressing how grateful they were to fans for making it all possible.
“It was really great to talk to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, the one responsible for tying it all together in this film,” said Nick. “He was really cool.”
The father and son said they so appreciated the Kids Wish Network and everything they did to make their stay in L.A. memorable.
Though exhausting, “It was one amazing trip,” said Nick.