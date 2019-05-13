Ten people, mostly Colonial Beach residents, were arrested Monday as part of another drug-related roundup focused primarily in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson dubbed the roundup "Operation Spring Cleaning, Part 2." It was the second phase of a 13-month investigation that already resulted in 13 arrests in March.
Balderson said a task force that includes the Caroline, King George and Westmoreland sheriff's offices conducted the investigation, along with Virginia State Police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.
The latest suspects arrested range in age from 19 to 47 and are accused of possessing and distributing a variety of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone. Most of the cases will be resolved in Westmoreland Circuit Court.
Arrested Monday, all without incident, were Melonie S. Allison, 44; Demetrius T. Byrd, 28; Lisa M. Foster, 43; Michael F. Hall, 34; Eric V. Landis II, 22; Josh G. Reese, 47; and Justin L. Williams, 27; all of Colonial Beach; Timothy B. Seward, 35, of Warsaw; Melvin H. Saunders Jr., 31, of King George and Malique A. Smith, 19. Smith, Seward and Reese were already in jail on other charges.
Balderson said the task force's investigation is ongoing.