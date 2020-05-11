Of 183 people screened Friday at Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County, one resident and four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“All in all, we see this latest information as relatively good news,” said Jennifer Eddy, spokesperson for the King George facility. “While we never want anyone to be affected by this terrible illness, early identification allows for earlier intervention and many times better outcomes.”
Fifteen members of the National Guard set up what’s called “point prevalence testing” in King George last week in response to the Fredericksburg area’s first outbreak at a long-term care facility. In late April, two patients from Heritage Hall, who already had been hospitalized for other issues, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as did three workers.
With the results from Friday’s tests, that brings to 10 the number of residents and employees at Heritage Hall with the virus. The facility is still waiting for one more result, Eddy said. A number of people had already been tested before Friday’s operation by National Guardsmen.
At last week’s King George Board of Supervisors meeting, At-large Supervisor Annie Cupka shared information from Heritage Hall’s administrator, who said there was such an urgent need for staff and supplies that he was asking people to leave donations of masks, gowns and gloves on a table outside the home.
At the same meeting, Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the Rappahannock Health District, said he’d requested help from the National Guard to test Heritage Hall’s population. The facility has 130 beds and more than 100 workers.
“The event required collaboration from all partners involved, and it came together quickly and went very smoothly,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “A large number of people were tested within hours, which was quite a feat.”
By identifying those with infections, the health officials were able to isolate them to prevent the virus spreading to others, Balmes–John said. If there had been a higher number of positive results, the health district would have helped with “contingency plans,” she said, such as sending Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to Heritage Hall to help with staffing.
Across the state and nation, the coronavirus has brought deadly results to long-term care facilities which serve the population hardest hit by COVID-19: the elderly and those with underlying medical problems. A database generated by the New York Times shows a third of the more than 80,000 virus-related deaths in the United States are linked to long-term care facilities.
The death rate is even worse in Virginia. Almost 60 percent, or 503 of the state’s 850 deaths as of Monday happened in long-term care facilities.
