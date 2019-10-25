from STAFF REPORTS

The lane reversal schedule for the Interstate 95 express lanes will be altered again this weekend for testing on the Interstate 395 toll lanes, which are scheduled to open in November.

Last weekend’s schedule also was changed for testing.

Exact times for the changes aren’t available because the schedule could change, Transurban, the toll lane operator, said in a release. Transurban said drivers should monitor the digital road signs.

The weekend schedule begins Friday when the southbound lanes are set to close around 11 p.m. The lanes will open “for a brief period” early Saturday morning before closing for reversal.

The lanes will run in the southbound direction from mid-morning until 2 p.m. The lanes will open for northbound traffic around 4 p.m.

The I–95 express lanes will operate on the regular schedule Sunday.

The I–395 HOV lanes will remain closed during the weekend testing.

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments