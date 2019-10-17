95 toll lanes

The schedule for the Interstate 95 express lanes will be altered this weekend for testing on the Intestate 395 toll lanes, which are scheduled to open in November.

 

Transurban, the toll lane operator, said in a release that drivers should monitor the digital road signs on I-95 Saturday morning as the lane reversals might shift because of the testing.

The estimated weekend schedule begins Friday when the southbound lanes are set to close around 11 p.m.

The lanes will remain closed until early Saturday morning.

Then the lanes will run northbound for about three hours before closing for reversal.

The lanes will run in the southbound direction from mid-morning until 2 p.m. The lanes will open for northbound traffic around 4 p.m.

The I-95 express lanes will operate on the regular schedule Sunday.

The I-395 HOV lanes will remain closed during the weekend testing.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

