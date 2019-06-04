A pair of Democrats will face off in the June 11 primary to determine who gets to run for the 17th District Senate seat.
The district includes Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania, Orange, Louisa and Albemarle counties.
Ben Hixon, a Culpeper County resident and computer programmer, and Albemarle County resident Amy Laufer, a former teacher and School Board member, both said incumbent Republican Sen. Bryce Reeves does not represent what they want in an elected leader.
The two Democratic candidates hold similar stances on many issues. Each has said if they lose they would support the Democratic primary winner. Their Republican counterparts, on the other hand, have gone toe to toe in their primary.
President Trump’s 2016 election spurred Hixon to run for the House of Delegates in 2017. He lost that race, but has said he made a strong bid, which prompted him to run for the Senate seat.
As a computer programmer, Hixon described himself as a problem solver who wants to get rid of what he sees as too much partisan politics.
“All that divisiveness,” he said of the two Republicans in a Monday interview. “I realized something was broken … I don’t feel [Reeves] represents our values of neighborliness.”
Hixon has not accepted any donations from corporations, saying it creates a “conflict of interest” when elected officials are supposed to represent the people, not big donors.
Laufer, a Wisconsin native, is former Louisa teacher and served on the Charlottesville school board. She is running in an effort to replace representatives who hold beliefs contrary to hers, such as climate change deniers and those who stand against equal rights, including a woman’s right to choose when it comes to abortion.
In 2014, she started Virginia’s List, an organization aimed at supporting female Democrats running for office.
Education is a priority for both candidates.
Laufer, 37, believes teachers deserve better pay and school systems need better funding, pointing out that schools continue to operate on budgets that still haven’t rebounded from the 2008 financial collapse.
Universal preschool should be offered, too, she said. With that option, “children will be able to succeed at a much higher rate,” she said.
She also touted the need for more vocational training, which could help the next generation prepare for new “green” energy technologies along with such specialties as cybersecurity.
The 37-year-old Hixon comes from a “family of teachers,” one reason education is one of his top priorities.
Creating more vocational opportunities in the state is also a top issue for him. Hixon said such training can help people who don’t go to college find good jobs as carpenters and welders and computer technicians, for example.
“We need to address the stigma” of vocational schools, he added. “Too many kids are pressured to go to four-year schools.”
Hixon also wants increased teacher pay and more affordable higher education options. He added that the state should stop using SOL testing.
Both candidates think state leaders need to focus more on the environment.
Laufer pointed out that climate change is an “important” issue, which was being talked about 20 years ago when she was a science major in college.
Healthcare is another major issue for the candidates.
Hixon wants to “protect Medicaid expansion” and include coverage for mental health treatment and dental care.
Laufer holds a similar stance, saying everyone should have access to affordable healthcare.
She also is “passionate about expanding broadband.” Laufer said too many district residents lack access the internet.
“Twenty-five percent of the rural district doesn’t have access to broadband,” she said, explaining that expanded internet service would help students do homework, expand home business opportunities and give farmers a better way to sell their products.
She added that broadband would help rural residents gain access to telemedicine, too, something she often does.
Hixon also touted the need for better broadband access, as well as more affordable housing in the western parts of the district.
Both candidates noted that infrastructure is another key issue, saying more options, such as mass transit and emerging technologies, are needed to help battle congestion on Interstate 95.