Incumbent Republican state Sen. Ryan McDougle wants to continue working on the issues facing Virginia residents and businesses. He will face Democrat Stan Scott, an Army veteran and small business owner, in the Nov. 5 election for Virginia’s 4th District Senate seat.
The district includes all of Caroline, Essex, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster and Middlesex counties, as well as parts of Hanover, Spotsylvania, King George and Westmoreland counties.
Some of the issues McDougle is focusing on include increasing rural broadband access and controlling rising health care costs and insurance premiums.
“Expanding Medicaid hasn’t proved to be the solution,” McDougle said. “Medicaid cost $500 million and continues to grow.”
Scott’s platform includes expanding the health care provider network and universal access to care.
“Without lifesaving medications and treatment, a right to life or liberty has no meaning and pursuit of happiness becomes impossible,” his website states. “As a product, health care responds poorly to market forces, and our state government must step in to expand the provider network and ensure universal access to care.”
McDougle wants Virginia to continue being a top state to do business with low taxes, conservative budgeting, and right-to-work laws.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and I want to make it easier to open and grow a business,” states his website. “Our economy is booming and we should be fostering that growth to bring more jobs to our community.”
Scott, a Hanover County resident, retired from the Army in 2002 as a sergeant first class after 20 years of service. After working as executive director of the Virginia National Defense Industrial Authority for two years, he consulted for two environmental services firms and started a small business, Crux Analytics.
Scott said he believes his military experience and professional background in business, economic development, and policy analysis has prepared him to understand and represent the interests of everyone in the 4th District, not just corporations and lobbyists.
McDougle’s website states he is an avid sportsman and “I will always stand up for gun owners and I have sponsored numerous bills to protect and expand the Second Amendment.”
He started legislative service in the House of Delegates in 2002 and later won a special election in 2006 for the vacant 4th District state Senate seat.
According to the latest reports from the Virginia Public Access Project, McDougle’s campaign has brought in more than $900,000 since 2016, receiving contributions from various professional associations and corporate entities. Scott has raised less than $45,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.