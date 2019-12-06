The Free Lance–Star, along with several community partners, invites readers to contribute photos for a new pictorial history book, “Looking Back: Greater Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County from the Early Years through the 1960s.”
Readers are invited to participate by bringing family photos to a scanning session. The scanning events will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum; Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at University of Mary Washington Simpson Library, Digital Archiving Lab (HCC Room 322); and Thursday from 2–4 p.m. at Central Rappahannock Heritage Center, 900 Barton St.
Photos will be scanned and returned on-site. Submission forms, which can be downloaded at FredericksburgArea.PictorialBook.com, should be filled out for each submitted photo prior to the session.
General interest photos taken in the greater Fredericksburg area anytime between the mid-1800s and 1969 are welcome. No newspaper clippings or photocopies will be accepted. There is a limit of 10 photos per family. No appointment is necessary.
