A Fredericksburg high school’s clothing donation program that’s helped boost student morale and reduce absenteeism is spreading to other locations.
A handful of school systems, including one as far away as Utah, have reached out to James Monroe High School teacher Tammy Clark to find out more about The Giving Tree program she started last year after an article about it ran in The Free Lance–Star in November. The article was also picked up by national publications, the Virginia Department of Education mentioned the program in a tweet, and donations to JM have increased to the point that a barrel in the school’s lobby has to be emptied several times a day.
“It’s very humbling,” said Clark. “I think I’m still in shock that it’s going this big.”
When John B. Gordon III, a former JM principal who is now Suffolk’s superintendent, stopped by recently for a visit, he told her that he was intrigued by The Giving Tree and was interested in starting a similar program in his school system. Newport News is apparently interested in using it as a model for a program of its own, as well, according to a post a student told her that she’d read.
Clark has also met with representatives from Louisa County and Germanna Community College, and been contacted by a school system in Ogden, Utah. Ogden has one elementary school that’s been identified as one of the state’s 10 “priority schools” because they fall within the percent of its lowest-performing Title 1 schools. These are required to implement major turnaround strategies to improve student achievement to be eligible for competitive grant funds.
She said she’s put together tips on what does and doesn’t work in her program, and created a guideline for others to use. The toughest part, she said, is to find a place to store and display donations.
“Some have said that they may have a room, and plan to start out small,” Clark said.
The seed for The Giving Tree was planted when a student asked Clark for a T-shirt so she wouldn’t have to wear the same clothes to the Fredericksburg school day after day.
“She plucked my heartstrings,” Clark said. “I knew then that something had to be done for her.”
The ninth-grade health and physical education teacher began asking for clothing donations that she could keep in her office and give away, not only to that student, but to others who might need something to wear. Soon, people started dropping off clothes, shoes and toiletries; and offering to help sort and display them, as well.
Students are allowed to stop by before school starts on Wednesdays to pick out up to five clothing items and as many toiletries as they need. Any donations that are too small for high schoolers get passed on to Hugh Mercer and Lafayette Upper elementary schools.
JM Principal Taneshia Rachal eventually purchased a shed to house donations as the program grew. She said The Giving Tree has helped reduce chronic absenteeism at the high school from 9.34 percent in the 2017–18 school year to 5.49 percent last school year, when seven students took advantage of The Giving Tree.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing at least 15 school days during the school year. Missing that much time in the classroom can cause some students to fall so far behind they drop out before graduation, according to a report by Attendance Works, a state and national initiative that promotes policies to improve school attendance. It found one of the reasons students fail to show up for class is a lack of clothing, especially clean clothing.
Clark, however, said she doesn’t have to look at the data to know the clothing has improved students’ morale. She can tell by what they say, like the students who stop by to tell her, “I’m wearing my ’fit from The Giving Tree.”
“Some of these kids would have never said anything about their clothes,” she said.
This past fall, about 30 students started taking advantage of The Giving Tree, but Clark didn’t feel that the program was reaching all the students who could benefit from its offerings. She decided to buy a mannequin at Dress Barn’s going-out-of-business sale, and started dressing it in a new outfit selected from The Giving Tree each week.
“Jackie B,” whose name was inspired by the school’s Yellow Jackets mascot, is stationed near the front door on Wednesdays to let students know The Giving Tree is open, and she stands near the donation barrel in the school lobby the rest of the week.
Just before winter break, about 50 students stopped by The Giving Tree to shop. Clark said she’s been receiving so many donations since the article was published, that she was able to increase the number of items shoppers can take for free from five to 10. She also opened The Giving Tree for two days just before the break to students and their families deemed homeless or living in motels so they could do unlimited shopping.
“It’s been amazing how not just the community has stepped up, but the nation,” Clark said. “We had a donation box shipped from Newport News, and major donations from random people, including a lady from Mechanicsville.”
She said someone contacted her to ask if The Giving Tree needed hats and scarves, and she was called into the office later to collect a box of about 50 hats, scarves and neck gaiters made by From the Heart. The Richmond group knits and donates everything from chemo hats for local cancer centers to mitten sets for the homeless.
“The kids love them,” Clark said. “They can’t believe they made them for them.”
Several people have also contacted her to say they’d like to donate commercial-grade washers and dryers or the money to purchase them. Clark had mentioned in The Free Lance–Star article she’d like to have some at the school so students who might not otherwise have access to those appliances would be able to clean their clothes.
“Right now, we do have space for two sets of washers and dryers,” she said. “I’m 99 percent sure that we have a spot for them. Hopefully, we will have them available next year.”
Taking that first step to help a student and then seeing that effort turn into a program she believes may change people’s lives has been a humbling and emotional ride, Clark said.
“It’s been a real life- changer for me,” she said. “I’m a P.E. teacher. If a student’s happy, they’re going to learn in the gym, in the classroom and wherever they are.”
