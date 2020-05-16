The good news is there haven’t been any local cases of the strange inflammatory syndrome, associated with COVID-19, that doctors say may have sickened 200 children in 20 states.
The bad news is fear of the novel coronavirus has kept families out of pediatricians’ offices and prevented children from getting immunized for a raft of illnesses. The rate of vaccines given across Virginia has dropped by almost 50 percent this spring compared to the same time last year, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Comparisons by the Centers for Disease Control show similar declines in the wake of the pandemic.
Pediatricians and public health officials are concerned. They stress that highly contagious diseases, such as measles, whooping cough and certain types of pneumonia, have been kept at bay by vaccines, but they’re still out there.
“We’re fighting them off because we’re capable of fighting them off,” said Dr. W. Blake Johnson of The Children’s Clinic of Fredericksburg, “but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. They’re still here, and that is very important to understand.”
COVID-19 has been more a lethal enemy of the older set than a menace that preyed upon young children. But as things evolve, one Spotsylvania County grandmother wants to do what she can to help the Fredericksburg area’s youngest residents stay healthy.
Shellie Ridder, 61, is willing to lead an effort to make child-size masks that are more than a flimsy cover. She sews colorful masks with three layers and an added filter for extra protection. She started making them because one of her five grandchildren has diabetes and is at higher risk for complications if she gets sick.
But instead of singling out that grandchild, she made masks for all of those who call her “Emah.” Then, she began to wonder about other children who might need similar protection when school reopens. Instead of a last-minute rush for face coverings, Ridder figured she’d get started in May—and possibly enlist others who might help her sew or cut out material featuring trucks and tractors, Daisy Duck and pink hearts.
Ridder, whose husband works for the federal government, says it’s the least she can do, given the way those in the area “did such nice things for government employees during the shutdown” that ended in January 2019.
“I felt that this effort could be a way of paying back their kindness,” she said.
LIKE A BAZOOKA
Not much is known about pediatric multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome, or PMIS, and it’s still considered relatively rare, said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the Rappahannock Area Health District. Three children in New York have died from the illness, and a study released last week from Italy showed the disorder associated with COVID-19 is more severe than a similar type known before the pandemic, according to the American Journal of Managed Care.
If children have had COVID-19 or been around those who have, Stern said parents should be on the lookout for continued fever; unexplained abdominal pain; diarrhea and vomiting; rash, red or pink eyes; red, cracked lips or red tongue that looks like a strawberry; and swollen hands and feet.
It’s not uncommon for a virus to create an inflammatory response in children as their bodies try to fight off the infection, said Dr. Linda Purcell, owner of Preferred Pediatrics. It does the same in adults, but “with children you have smaller margins of error,” she said, and they tend to react more because they haven’t been exposed to as many viruses and built up a proper immune system.
Dr. Pamela Mancini described it this way:
“Your immune system is great but sometimes it overdoes things, and when it does, it’s like shooting a bazooka at your house to get rid of mice,” she said. “You get rid of the mice, but then your house is all burned up.”
‘HERD IMMUNITY’
Likewise, immunizations aren’t given in one gigantic blast. For instance, shots for DTaP—diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, or whooping cough—are given to babies at 2, 4 and 6 months and again at about 15 months, Mancini said. The intervals help stimulate the immune system to build up the right response, she said.
“When they miss these vaccines, it takes time to catch them up, which is more unpleasant for the kids as they get older, they certainly remember them more,” Mancini said. “If they miss vaccinations totally, what happens is those babies and toddlers are at risk of picking up these diseases and not being able to handle them quickly because they have no immunity built up.”
If a number of children haven’t been vaccinated and one of them contracts a disease such as measles, “it really can spread quickly and actually form a pandemic in itself,” Johnson said.
That’s why Stern, with the local health district, encourages parents to keep up with their kids’ shots even in the midst of a pandemic.
“I do not want to trade one outbreak for another,” he said.
Local health departments have had to scale back their immunization clinics because their staffs are busy identifying people who’ve been exposed to the virus, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. She said vaccines for children under 24 months continue to be a priority, though, and parents can contact their local health departments for appointments.
In 2019, health departments in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford gave more than 9,000 vaccines to local children and adults. Their clients include the uninsured, those with Medicaid as well as private insurance, people without a primary care doctor or those who have one, but the physician doesn’t carry the needed vaccine.
Health departments tend to see a lot of 5-year-olds in the summer who need vaccines so they can start kindergarten. Local pediatricians worry what kind of bottleneck they may face in another month of two for those who need vaccines they’ve missed, as well as sports physicals and shots for rising seventh-graders and college freshmen.
There’s still time to catch up, Purcell said, adding that if between 85 and 90 percent of a community is vaccinated, there’s enough “herd immunity” for all, she said.
The doctors also stressed changes in protocol to keep patients safe. Many have switched to “well visits” during one half of the day and “sick visits” the other half to avoid cross-contamination. All building visitors are screened and facilities disinfected regularly, they said. People are asked to stay in their vehicles until a room is ready for the children.
In fact, they can even stay there and be seen by the doctor, Johnson said.
“We can do well-child appointments at curbside,” he said, adding vaccines also can be delivered as long as it’s safe to the child. “It’s a little more difficult but we can.”
MASKS FOR CHILDREN
Ridder, the grandmother and mask-maker, knows the impact of childhood illnesses. Her son, Tom, was a student at Chancellor Middle School when a teacher’s child died of a blood disease, and Tom Ridder was so moved by the loss that he announced then and there he would become a doctor.
He’s a neurosurgeon in Colorado Springs. Ridder’s son-in-law also is a pediatric neurosurgeon, so when she decided to make masks for children, she wanted ones that would provide as much coverage as possible—and still be cute and comfortable enough for kids to wear. She chose the Olson mask pattern, designed by a nurse. It covers a child’s face from the bridge of the nose to under the chin and across both cheeks.
She’s comfortable that its three layers and filtration provide enough coverage that kids could get within 3 feet of others.
“That was my other thought for kids: How do you keep them 6 feet apart?” she wondered.
Her 24-year-old daughter, Elyse, is helping her cut out the pieces until she heads off to Catholic University. Ridder jokes that she’s not the fastest sewer, but she sees multiple benefits from the exercise.
“Focusing on something positive is helping my mental health,” she said.
Ridder would welcome help from others interested in sewing the masks, which she’s making in two sizes: for ages 2–5 and ages 6–10. Anyone interested in helping, or acquiring masks, can reach her at shellie.ridder@gmail.com. She said donations to help replenish supplies are also welcome.
