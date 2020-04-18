Add asbestos abatement to the ongoing list of change orders needed during the remodeling and expansion at King George Middle School.
The contractor, Branch Builds Inc. of Herndon, had expected problems with asbestos—a fire-resistant material that can cause cancer—during the $21 million project. But in a letter to King George County last month, the construction company’s project manager said the cost to remove it all exceeded the amount budgeted. Asbestos was found in the floor tile and duct and piping insulation, according to the letter.
Work couldn’t continue on the project until the issue was addressed, and BBI said it had included a two-week extension to cover the matter. However, if asbestos abatement was delayed beyond that time, costs “will continue to escalate ... at a rate of $1,400 per calendar day,” wrote Nathan Antalis, BBI project manager.
King George approved the change order for $85,116 the day after it received the letter. County Administrator Neiman Young updated the King George Board of Supervisors last week and said he’s asked RRMM Architects to come to a future meeting and explain the change order and address any concerns.
Supervisors, who have expressed irritation with the ongoing change orders, said they hope this is the last time.
“Can we make sure any buildings we renovate in the future, we really investigate so we don’t have constant change orders?” asked Board Chairwoman Cathy Binder.
King George is revamping the county’s only middle school to provide classroom space for all sixth-graders, which in turn will free up room in the county’s three elementary schools, which were nearing capacity in spring 2018. The project is adding a new media center, dining space, kitchen, auxiliary gym, administrative offices and more secure building entrances.
Since the contract was awarded in 2018, there have been numerous requests for change orders. Contracts typically included a contingency fund to cover such changes, but the volume associated with the middle-school expansion have caused King George board members to balk.
They’ve maintained some of the requests weren’t unexpected increases in cost or materials but items that should have been included in the original estimate. For instance, in August, supervisors were upset when the contractor and architect asked to upgrade the communication system in the existing building to match the system going into the new part. Supervisors suggested that cost should have been anticipated.
Likewise, in November, Binder wondered why the contractor was asking for money to deal with asbestos problems.
“It’s a 50-year-old building, and they didn’t know there’s asbestos in it?” she asked. “I would have known that.”
The county had allotted $680,000 in its contingency fund for change orders, and Young said last week that $75,000 remained. He also said the project—originally forecast to be finished by the fall—is more than 80 percent complete.
Because schools have been closed due to the spread of coronavirus, contractors have been able to do more work on the project. Young hoped the contingency fund balance would cover any remaining changes, “but you never know with such a complex project.”
