Amanda Brown hugged her new blender.
The blender cooking class had been her favorite of the four cooking and nutrition lessons she took this past fall while living at the Brisben Center homeless shelter with her daughter, Destiney, 12.
“The smoothies! Oh, my God, I loved the smoothies,” Brown said.
So she was excited when she received a blender for completing the program, which organizers are calling the UCAN—Understanding Cooking And Nutrition—club.
Though she groaned, Brown promised program facilitator Laura Visioni that she would add some kale leaves—”Just a little bit!”—to the smoothies she makes in the new blender, just as they’d practiced in class.
Visioni, who is on the board of directors of the nonprofit Dr. Yum Project, partnered with Katora Coffee owner Christian Zammas and April Payne, a family and consumer sciences agent at the Spotsylvania County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, to organize and teach the first UCAN classes.
They held an awards ceremony Feb. 26 for the first group of Brisben Center residents to complete the program, which consisted of four weekly classes, each focusing on a different technique—blender cooking, slow cooker, hot plate and salad/no cook recipes.
“The idea was to teach [residents] framework recipes that they can use with whatever vegetables and proteins are fresh or available to them,” Zammas said.
The UCAN Club sprang out of a nutrition coalition first organized by Brisben Center Director David Cooper late in 2018.
“We see hundreds of homeless people in and out of the shelter that are nutritionally challenged,” Cooper said at the time. “We want to improve their eating habits, which will improve their quality of life.”
Studies conducted by the National Healthcare for the Homeless Council show that people who are reliant on shelters for food get only about a quarter of their recommended daily vegetables and the minimal recommended amount of meat and fruit allowances per day.
Homeless families living in hotels, who might not have access to a kitchen and are likely to be more reliant on processed and fast food, have even worse nutritional profiles.
The goal of the UCAN Club is to give residents tools to overcome those challenges, by teaching them how to read food labels and use produce available to them through food pantries such as The Table at St. George’s Episcopal Church to prepare easy, healthy meals.
The UCAN Club is especially tailored to families with children.
“We want to teach cooking as a team,” Zammas said. “You can have fun cooking as a family and engaging with your kids.”
Paula Williams took the classes with her four grandchildren—Vicktoria, 9; Javaree, 8; Taz, 7; and Marley, 6.
“I wanted to learn how to prepare fresher meals with them,” Williams said. “Marley really liked cutting things up.”
Visioni said the children enjoyed the hands-on aspect of the cooking classes, such as getting to concoct their own salad dressings.
The UCAN Club organizers sought input from Brisben Center residents before putting together lesson plans.
“Residents said they didn’t want to be ‘lectured to,’ “ Visioni said.
“They also weren’t interested in learning about food storage or canning food for later,” Zammas said. “It’s all about I want to cook healthy tonight.”
As an incentive, everyone who completed the first four classes received a free appliance—a blender, hot plate or slow cooker—at the awards ceremony.
Visioni said the team would eventually like to be able to offer all three appliances to each family that completes the program.
Residents took surveys both before and after completing the classes to indicate whether their understanding of cooking and nutrition improved.
“They showed significant improvement,” Payne said.
The UCAN Club began its second round of classes this week. Organizers hope to train new volunteers to teach the classes so the program can “keep running as its own machine,” Visioni said.
“Because you all made this successful, we’re going to do it again,” she told residents at the award ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.