Two residents and four staff members at a second long-term care facility in the Fredericksburg area have tested positive for COVID-19, but the facility isn’t being named because the owners don’t want it identified.
The outbreak was reported Tuesday but no information was released Wednesday about it, nor were updated numbers of cases locally and statewide available because of problems with the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
The Rappahannock Area Health District, which is monitoring COVID-19 cases in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, said Thursday the latest outbreak occurred in a “small, private residential-care setting.”
“The organization has asked that additional information be kept confidential to protect patient privacy,” said Allison Balmes—John, spokesperson for the local health district. “Employees and families of residents have been notified, and proper infection control measures have been put in place.”
Because of the way state officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, have interpreted the Virginia code regarding health care, nursing homes and other facilities that don’t want to be named won’t be identified. Facilities are given the same consideration as individuals and aren’t named for reasons of privacy, according to the Northam administration’s interpretation of the code.
That’s caused growing frustration among General Assembly members on both sides of the aisle, according to reports from Virginia Mercury, a nonprofit news organization that covers state government and policy. Some legislators have pushed for more transparency in reporting the growing number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities, especially as the death toll climbs.
As of Thursday, almost 60 percent of deaths statewide—or 452 of the 769 COVID-19 fatalities in Virginia—occurred in long-term care facilities, according to the state website.
The most recent outbreak in the Fredericksburg area is the third in the local health district, which monitors not just long-term care facilities but other places were people gather, including stores, jails, schools and churches. An outbreak happens when there are two positive cases connected to the same person, place or time, outside a household.
Two outbreaks have occurred in long-term facilities in the local area and one in the Aldi store at Four Mile Fork in Spotsylvania County, as reported on April 30. The Free Lance–Star contacted Aldi’s corporate headquarters after getting numerous calls and emails from readers who’d heard about sickened workers at the store.
Aldi confirmed the outbreak, the local health district named the store in its daily report and Spotsylvania put out a press release about it.
When the first outbreak at a long-term care facility was reported Monday at Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County, the owner, American HealthCare, agreed to be identified.
At the request of Balmes–John, a Heritage Hall spokesperson called The Free Lance–Star, and the local health district included information about Heritage Hall in its daily report.
King George County also put out an alert about the outbreak. The next day, Annie Cupka, a member of the King George Board of Supervisors, reported to fellow members about Heritage Hall’s urgent need for personal protective gear, including masks, goggles, gowns and hand sanitizer. She had talked with Heritage Hall’s administrator, who said residents could place donated items on a table outside the facility.
Just as public health officials aren’t required to identify facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19, “businesses are not always mandated to notify customers,” Balmes–John said.
After the Aldi outbreak, The Free Lance–Star received a number of calls and emails about workers testing positive in other grocery stores or businesses, such as a child care center. Balmes–John said the recommendations for how businesses should notify customers about an employee testing positive “are handled on a case-by-case basis ... depending on whether or not customers are considered ‘close contacts’ of a case, or are at higher risk of exposure.”
She said it’s difficult to draw broad generalizations of workplaces because buildings and work environments are different.
The local health district does contact an employer when a worker has tested positive, if the employee worked during his or her exposure period, which lasts from two days before symptoms started through the time symptoms were obvious. Health officials and employers determine who needs to be quarantined and how to do a deep cleaning of the space.
For health care workers, the employer is asked to reach out to all patients who had contact with those who tested positive, Balmes–John said.
