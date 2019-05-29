Del. Bob Thomas said Wednesday he will not participate in a proposed debate with former Stafford County Supervisor Paul Milde, who is challenging him for the Republican nomination for the 28th District House seat.
The debate was initially slated for June 3 at Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department’s Company 1 station on Butler Road. Thomas had agreed to take part in that debate, but said he decided not to participate after the venue was changed without details being discussed with his campaign.
Stafford Republican Chairwoman Adela Bertoldi said the party was not the sponsor of the debate.
The Republican primary is June 11. The winner will face Democrat Joshua Cole in the Nov. 5 general election.