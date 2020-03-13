While the Virginia Department of Health is releasing little information about the Spotsylvania County man diagnosed this week with the coronavirus, a public-health official said residents can consider no news as good news.
"I think the public can be reassured that if they haven't gotten a phone call from the health department, they were probably not a close contact of his," said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director for the Rappahannock Area Health District. She's filling in for Dr. Brooke Rossheim, who is out sick.
She said the patient diagnosed Monday at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is in his 50s and works in Northern Virginia. After a test confirmed he has COVID-19, health department officials worked with family members to track down anyone he might have been in contact with and asked them to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days, Bonds said.
She couldn't say how many people were contacted, but "it wasn't in the hundreds." She also couldn't say if the patient got to Northern Virginia via public transportation or a car, bus or van pool.
"Anybody who might have been at risk because of how he got to work or at his workplace has been notified," Bonds said.
Asked if the patient worked at the Fort Belvoir Army installation—because callers to The Free Lance–Star have suggested that—Bonds said that was not accurate. But she said she would "be hesitant to say he'd never been to Fort Belvoir because he might have, at some point."
On March 7, a Marine tested positive for coronavirus at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital after returning from overseas travel, according to the Pentagon. He was the first presumptive positive case in Virginia, and in the last week, the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 30, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Seventeen of those are in Northern Virginia, according to the VDH website, and only 10 of the 30 people confirmed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
The Rappahannock Area Health District is continuing to work with local governments and agencies about measures to put in place. Bonds stressed that people should practice social distancing—staying 3 feet to 6 feet away from others—wash their hands a lot, use hand sanitizers and stay home if they're ill.
Those who are higher at risk, such as people over 60 and with chronic health conditions, should consider more serious measures, she said, such as doing grocery shopping in the early morning or late evening when there are fewer people in the store or watching church services online instead of attending them in person.
"If it were my parents or grandparents, I'd probably encourage them to shelter in place, be selective about where they went and use lots of hand sanitizers because that's the group that seems to have the worst outcome," she said.
