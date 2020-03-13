WAYS TO STAY SAFE

Local government officials are are asking residents to conduct county business over the phone or online, if they can, instead of visiting county offices.

"That way, it cuts down on them being in public," said Michelle McGinnis, director of community engagement in Spotsylvania County. "We're just looking for ways to limit any kind of spread" of the novel coronavirus.

Residents who do visit restaurants or go shopping are reminded to practice social distancing, "do the elbow bump" instead of shaking hands and, when possible, dine outside away from other tables, said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the Rappahannock Area Health District.

For those with questions about novel coronavirus situation, the Virginia Department of Health has a public information line at 877-ASK-VDH3.