Three people were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the accident occurred about 3:16 p.m. in the 6200 block of Courthouse Road near Massey Road.
The road was still closed Sunday evening as police and rescue workers tended to the injured and investigated the crash. Traffic headed toward Lake Anna was being detoured at Brokenburg Road, and eastbound traffic was being detoured at Lanes Corner Road.
Coffey said there are three confirmed fatalities and a fourth victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police were still investigating the incident Sunday. No information about the victims or the cause of the crash were immediately available.