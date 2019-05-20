Three Fredericksburg-area women have won awards in the Virginia Professional Communicators’ annual communications contest.
Cathy Jett, Virginia Johnson and Gwen Woolf all won first-place awards, and were honored during the group’s spring conference April 27 at the University of Richmond.
“The winners were selected by 14 professional judges, whose expertise spans everything from poetry to media relations,” said Julie Campbell, VPC’s contest chair. “The judges evaluated 84 entries submitted by 20 contestants. Descriptions of the winning work included the adjectives ‘fascinating,’ ‘engaging,’ ‘relevant,’ ‘clever’ and ‘genuine.’ “
The VPC contest is the first tier of the National Federation of Press Women Professional Communications Contest, which honors communicators throughout the United States for their professional work during the previous year. It is open to anyone over the age of 18 regardless of age, gender, professional status or location.
First-place winners at the state level move on to the national contest.
Locally, Jett, a reporter and editor at The Free Lance–Star, won first place for specialty articles—agriculture, agribusiness, aquaculture; Johnson, web content librarian at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, won first place for feature story—online publication and third place for specialty articles—food; and Woolf, a freelancer and former FLS editor, won first place for specialty articles—arts and entertainment and third place for specialty articles—arts and entertainment.
—Staff report