Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during a dispute Wednesday night in Westmoreland County, authorities said.
Sheriff C.O. Balderson said the incident took place about 10 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Santa Cruz Road in the Flat Iron area between Oak Grove and Montross.
According to Balderson, 37-year-old Matthew Scrogham of Richmond County came to the home sometime Wednesday with his two teenage sons, ages 14 and 16. At some point, Scrogham and the resident, 40-year-old Andres Medina, got into an argument about money Medina supposedly owed Scrogham, the sheriff said.
The dispute escalated and Scrogham was shot in the abdomen with a .22-caliber revolver, Balderson said. The 14-year-old was then shot in the upper left shoulder.
During the commotion, Balderson said, Medina apparently shot himself in the foot. He was then attacked by the second teen, who was not a gunshot victim, the sheriff said.
“It was a mess,” Balderson said.
All three shooting victims were taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Balderson said the two adults have known each other for a number of years.
Balderson said charges are pending.
