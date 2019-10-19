The manager of the Stafford County fair, Gordon Shelton, says that a key reason for reviving it in 2010, after 51 years, was to connect with the county’s rich, largely agricultural past.
Nowhere was that more evident on Saturday than at the fair’s Antique Tractor Pull, where a bevy of Farmall, John Deere, Case, Massey Harris and other tractors built in 1959 or before squared off to see which could pull a weighted sled farthest along a stretch of packed dirt.
And while 11 classes of differently weighted tractors competed—some doing so in different classes by adding weights in front and back—the intense competition was lightened somewhat by what felt a lot like family.
In some cases because it was there on the donated fairground space at Celebrate Virginia South.
Case in point: the Groome family of Louisa County, including siblings Christan, Dusty and Jacob, using Farmall tractors manufactured between 1940 and 1947.
Yes, they all say without a second’s hesitation, there’s serious family competition there, sometimes augmented by side bets or simple tries for bragging rights in this event at the Stafford County Agricultural and Homemaking Fair.
Twenty-year-old Christan, competing for nine years, got into it after years of going to pulls with her grandfather.
“One day I told him I wanted to do it, too, so he got me a tractor and rebuilt it,” she said with a loving smile. “I like the chance to hang out with family and meet people from all over. And yes, there’ll be ribbing over who wins.”
For 16-year-old Bailey Oakes from Spotsylvania County, tractor pulls are a different sort of family event. She competes with a 1951 Farmall tractor as her dad does in heavier weight classes with his antique John Deere.
Said her mother, Robin: “We went to watch one of her friends compete and that was it, Bailey was hooked,” she said. “It’s not a cheap sport, and she probably wouldn’t here if not for her granddaddy sponsoring her.”
Kevin Gough of Goldvein in Fauquier County said he got into the hobby because his grandfather and great-grandfather had tractors as he was growing up.
“Pretty much all we do with them now is take them to shows or pulls,” he said standing by his 1959 Farmall.
Asked where the skill comes in, Gough noted that different tracks can favor different types of tractors.
“Some tractors do well at one and not another,” he said, depending on the type of soil and how compacted or moist it is. “And though sitting on a tractor isn’t work, when we compete in different weight classes we get a real workout adding and taking off heavy weights.”
The Heddings family from Catlett in Fauquier County had two generations competing, father Garland, his son, Jay, and his nephew, Chris.
The father said he grew up driving Ford tractors from the age of 6, while his youngsters used Farmall and Case.
“We had a dairy farm for more than 50 years and now have a beef cattle business,” he said, “so we’ve had tractors around and enjoy competing”
Cassie Hockaday of Spotsylvania, 24, loves the competition because she and her father do it together.
“I had two brothers who played baseball but this is my sport,” said Hockaday, competing since she was 12.
Asked about the strategy of winning, she laughed and said, “I honestly don’t know. We try to keep it simple; come out and have fun.”
Just down the hill from the tractor pull, another connection to an agricultural past was drawing big crowds, the Old McNally’s Pig Derby.
There, Steve and Cindy McNally from Wilmington, N.C., put on races with 10 trained pigs of different ages, and as many ducks and geese similarly schooled.
“The pigs were a little easier to train than the ducks and goats, but it was all about using food to train them to run,” said Cindy, who noted that the couple does six or seven shows a year in different states as a part-time gig.
And up at the homemaking building, volunteers Jackie Majewski and Wanda Truslow helped to display and explain judging of crafts, baked goods, art, knitting, crops, quilts and more.
“We need more baked goods,” said Majewski, and that in fairs long gone by that canning and crop entries would have been much more extensive, along with livestock.
Fair manager Shelton said he’s glad to see that the fair is slowly growing, year to year, and thanked the Silver Company for providing the space where the Cannon Ridge Golf Course once operated.
