A Thursday morning house fire has left a North Stafford family temporarily displaced.
Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said damage to the two-story single home was confined to the garage area. Cardello said the fire-rated door leading to the interior of the home was closed, which prevented the fire from spreading.
Stafford firefighters responded to the residence in the 80 block of Northampton Boulevard at 11:52 a.m.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
