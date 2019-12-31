Last year was filled with historic elections and notable firsts. Fredericksburg hired its first black superintendent, Stafford students worked to improve road safety, Spotsylvania County officials approved plans for one of the largest solar facilities in the nation and local politics highlighted the area’s changing demographics.
We asked our readers to vote on the most important stories of 2019 in an online poll. Here are the top 10:
1.
Stafford students take action after classmate killed
Helen Wang, a 17–year–old Colonial Forge High School junior, was killed in May when the car she was driving collided with a truck as she attempted to turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from the Abel Lake boat ramp parking area. Within one week, VDOT had cleared overgrown vegetation—cited as a possible contributor to the crash—near the wreck site. The tragedy motivated a group of students to work toward improving roadway safety in the county. The local student movement, Changing Stafford’s Roads, emerged soon after Wang’s death.
2.
Spotsylvania approves massive solar facility
For more than a year, the proposal to build one of the largest industrial solar facilities in the eastern United States dominated county meetings in Spotsylvania, with both opponents and proponents showing up in force. In the spring, county supervisors approved special-use permits for the massive solar facility in the western part of the county. Utah-based Sustainable Power Group plans to build the $615 million facility on more than 6,300 acres in the Wilderness area, where 1.8 million solar panels will be installed.
3.
Election reflects area’s changing demographics
Democrat Joshua Cole defeated Republican Paul Milde in the 28th District House of Delegates race, helping his party gain control of Virginia’s legislature. Cole is the first Democrat to win the 28th District—which represents parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County—since 1982, and his victory was one of several significant firsts by black candidates in the region. Also in Stafford, Tinesha Allen upset longtime Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Jack Cavalier by 18 votes, becoming the first black woman elected to Stafford’s Board of Supervisors. The results were certified after a recount in early December. In Spotsylvania County, a pair of black women won seats on two boards. Deborah Frazier beat incumbent Salem District Supervisor Paul Trampe, becoming the first African American to win a seat on the board. Lorita Daniels won a three-way race to represent the Salem District on Spotsylvania County’s School Board—the second African American ever elected to that board. In another School Board race, Rob Abuismail beat incumbent James Meyer for the Courtland District seat. Abuismail, 22, is the youngest person ever elected to office in Spotsylvania, according to the county registrar.
4.
Area localities support Second Amendment
Across Virginia, residents—particularly in rural localities—have been fired up since the Nov. 5 election in which Democrats took control of both houses of the General Assembly. The state legislature doesn’t convene until January, but politicians already have proposed bills that could impact the transportation of assault rifles, how many rounds they carry and the availability of firearm accessories. In response, several local governments have taken up the issue of declaring counties Second Amendment sanctuaries. King George, Culpeper, Orange, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are among those which passed resolutions declaring they would refuse to uphold unconstitutional gun laws.
5.
’Burg steps up to the plate for Baseball team
In February, Fredericksburg Baseball broke ground on a $35 million multipurpose stadium in Celebrate Virginia South to serve as the new home of the former Potomac Nationals, the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. And in October, the incoming franchise unveiled its name: Fredericksburg Nationals. The stadium is expected to open in April.
6.
Roxbury Farm & Garden Center closes after 90 years
Roxbury Farm & Garden Center, a Fredericksburg institution for 90 years, closed its doors at the end of June. The popular independent business at the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Jackson Street in downtown Fredericksburg got its start as Roxbury Mills in 1929, when A. L. Brulle moved his business from the Roxbury Mill at Thornburg to Fredericksburg. Longtime general manager Andy Lynn said sales dwindled after the recession hit in 2008. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board purchased the Roxbury property for $3.75 million, and plans to move its office and some operations there, including its horticulture program.
7.
Spotsy Schools scammed out of turf field payment
In July, a partial payment for a $1.2-million synthetic turf football field at Courtland High School was electronically stolen from Spotsylvania County. The state police started investigating the theft on Aug. 1. Within a few weeks, investigators had recovered more than half of the stolen money. Courtland was the first county school to get a turf field. Chancellor High is scheduled to get one before next fall, and Spotsylvania High is set to get one in fiscal year 2021. In November, the county School Board approved contracts for the installation of artificial turf fields at Riverbend and Massaponax high schools.
8.
City votes to move historic slave auction block
Fredericksburg residents have debated what to do with what is locally known as the “slave auction block” at the corner of Charles and William streets several times over the last 150 years. The issue arose most recently after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. After online petitions calling for the block’s removal began circulating, the city hired the International Council of Sites of Conscience to conduct a yearlong series of community conversations about the auction block’s fate. More than 200 people participated in those sessions. In November, City Council voted 6–1 to approve a certificate of appropriateness to move the chunk of grayish Aquia stone to the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
9.
Fredericksburg hires its first black superintendent
Marci Catlett, one of the first students to help integrate Fredericksburg’s schools in the 1960s, was picked as the first African American to head the city’s public school system. She had been the school system’s deputy superintendent, and was picked to serve as interim superintendent after David Melton retired in June.
10.
Arrest made in 30-year-old Stafford cold case
Authorities announced in October that charges had been filed in a 30-year-old cold case in which the victim’s body was found in the Interstate 95 median in Stafford County. Jose Angel Rodriguez–Cruz, 54, was indicted by a Stafford grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body stemming from the 1989 disappearance of his wife, Marta Haydee Rodriguez. Rodriguez–Cruz is already serving time in a correctional facility in West Virginia for the 2009 slaying of his girlfriend, Pamela Butler. Marta Rodriguez was 28 when she was a reported missing in Arlington County in 1989. Her remains were discovered by Civil War relic hunters on Feb. 3, 1991, in the I–95 median, but they weren’t identified until 2018, when DNA tests involving her adult son in Florida confirmed she was the victim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.