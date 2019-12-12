The transition seems to be going well several days after the new diverging diamond interchange opened in North Stafford.
The interchange opened on Saturday morning—two and a half years after work started. The new exit replaced a 1963 interchange that could no longer handle the heavy traffic in that area.
“From the moment the interchange opened shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, drivers immediately began using the new ramps and traveling through the new diverging diamond pattern as designed,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.
The interchange includes a pair of bridges over Interstate 95, along with a span on one of the exit ramps. A new four-lane, divided road runs east of the interchange to U.S. 1 at the Hospital Center Boulevard intersection. Work continues on the southbound ramp to the interchange, which will include a detour until completed.
A companion to the new interchange is the Courthouse Road widening project, which opened but still has sections under construction. The widening covers a 1.9-mile section of the road, expanding it from two lanes to four lanes and upgrading intersections west of I–95 between Cedar Lane and Ramoth Church/Winding Creek roads. That section of road will be divided by a raised median.
New sidewalks and pedestrian paths and more commuter parking are also being added as part of the project.
Crews will monitor how traffic uses the interchange and will adjust signal timing according to patterns over the coming weeks.
“Once we know more about when and where we will have traffic demand, we can more precisely match the timing with driving patterns,” Hannon said.
She added that Courthouse Road traffic heading to the interstate or U.S. 1 will get there faster using the new Hospital Center Boulevard, and diverging diamond interchange, than by using the old Courthouse Road route, which is better suited now to those accessing the commuter lot or the government center and the public safety buildings.
While the bulk of work is finished on the projects, crews will continue to work into the summer of 2020 to wrap everything up.
