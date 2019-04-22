Tree Fredericksburg, in partnership with Bartlett Tree Experts, will be giving away 1,000 2- to 4-foot-tall trees at the Fredericksburg Earth Day Festival April 27 at Old Mill Park.
The trees are available for anyone who lives in the Fredericksburg region, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Tree Fredericksburg booth and continuing until supplies are gone. The limit is two trees per household.
There are eight varieties of trees available: southern sugar maple, white dogwood, swamp white oak, river birch, sweet bay Magnolia, American hornbeam, bald cypress and Canadian hemlock.
The free trees are made possible through a donation from Bartlett Tree Experts.
Recipients must agree to plant and care for the trees according to Tree Fredericksburg standards. Stewards will be on hand to show proper planting and mulching techniques.
The Earth Day event runs until 4 p.m.