from STAFF REPORTs
The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled full traffic stops Thursday on the ramps at Dixon Street and the Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg to allow crews to remove several large trees.
Westbound traffic on the Blue and Gray Parkway on- and off-ramps at Dixon Street will be intermittently stopped between 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. for up to 15 minutes at a time. Traffic will be allowed to clear between each 15-minute interval.
All travel lanes on the Blue and Gray Parkway will remain open. All State Route 3 eastbound on- and off-ramps at Dixon Street will remain open.
The tree removal is part of a VDOT construction project underway to improve the detour route for the upcoming Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project in Fredericksburg and Stafford County. The detour route will include the Blue and Gray Parkway and Dixon Street. The improvements will remain in place after the project is complete.
Crews are building an additional left turn lane on the Dixon Street exit ramp to provide more space for vehicles turning left onto Dixon Street from the Blue and Gray Parkway. This will keep the right turn lane accessible for vehicles using the detour to downtown Fredericksburg.
The Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River will be closed to all traffic for a 16-month improvement project. The $23.4 million Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project will be advertised to potential bidders in January 2020. The bridge may be closed to traffic as soon as May 2020.
For more information on the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project, and updates as construction and the detour approaches, please visit the project page on VirginiaDOT.org.
