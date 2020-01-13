The Truslow Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Stafford County is set for a nine-month closure beginning in less than two weeks.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday that the bridge is scheduled to close Jan. 27, and that it will be demolished soon after. A new structure will then be built that is expected to open in the fall.
The existing span, built in 1963, is being replaced because it is structurally deficient, and to make way for the express lanes extension. With the bridge gone, Truslow Road will temporarily be divided into two unconnected segments, and will no longer serve as an alternative route to get between Falmouth and Hartwood.
Signs will be set up for a detour route along U.S. 1, U.S. 17 and Plantation Drive during the project. VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said drivers should use the detour that works best for them.
The Stafford Board of Supervisors have been worried about the traffic impact at the U.S. 1 and Truslow Road intersection, with some asking VDOT for a temporary traffic signal to control the intersection.
VDOT has added pavement markings at the intersection and will soon install new temporary flashing signs on U.S. 1 to alert traffic to vehicles turning left from Truslow.
Frye said in the release that VDOT will monitor traffic and intersections along the detour route during the project.
Work will start with the demolition, which will take four to six weeks to complete and will require overnight, intermittent full closures of I–95.
The new, wider bridge is expected to open in the fall.
Once the Truslow Road bridge is finished, the American Legion Road bridge over I–95 in Stafford will be closed while it is demolished and replaced, a project that also is expected to last nine months. That new bridge is slated to open in the summer of 2021.
Both projects are part of the $565 million, 10-mile express lanes extension from State Route 610 to U.S. 17 in Stafford. The new reversible toll lanes are expected to open in 2022.
