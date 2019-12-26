A left turn has Stafford County officials and some local residents concerned.
Already a challenging turn against southbound traffic on U.S. 1, some say the upcoming nine-month closure of Truslow Road at the Interstate 95 bridge will make turning left onto northbound U.S. 1 from Truslow Road even more hazardous.
“We’ve got four big communities back here, plus all the other homes on one side of the bridge, and we’ll all be forced to go to Route 1,” said Cathy Butz, president of the Stafford Landing Home Owners Association. “VDOT’s not considering the amount of cars that’s going to entail.”
Truslow Road, which runs between U.S. 1 and Poplar Road, is used by some as a way to bypass traffic on U.S. 17. It is scheduled to close in late January until at least September to allow workers time to replace the overpass that crosses Interstate 95. During that construction project, a bridge pier in the median will be removed to extend the I–95 express lanes and the span will be lengthened for possible widening of the interstate in the future. The closure will not allow through traffic on Truslow.
The bridge is located about midway between Enon Road and U.S. 1. Once the bridge is closed, hundreds of residents along Truslow Road, who previously had a time-saving option to cross I–95, will no longer have that option, possibly forcing additional vehicles toward U.S. 1.
Some say the volume of traffic created by the multi-month road closure, as well as other factors including speed and limited visibility at the intersection, will make the left turn even more challenging.
“There’s very limited visibility turning left there, and that’s the big problem,” said Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “Plus, it’s a 35 mph speed limit [on U.S. 1] in that area, and that’s not what they do. It’s a NASCAR race down that hill to the Falmouth light.”
On Dec. 17, Bohmke, along with members of the county’s Infrastructure Committee and the Board of Supervisors, unanimously agreed to send a letter to the state’s head transportation official, highlighting their concerns and requesting a temporary traffic signal be installed at the intersection.
Late last week, Stafford County Administrator Tom Foley sent the letter to Shannon Valentine, Virginia’s secretary of transportation.
In his letter, Foley requested a temporary signal be added to the intersection to “increase the safety of this congested intersection during the road closure and detour.”
It’s not the first time the county has asked for a signal at the location.
As the road closure loomed in early fall, county supervisors requested VDOT install a temporary signal to assist motorists attempting to make a left turn out of Truslow Road during the road closure.
At that time, VDOT Fredericksburg Residency Administrator Lynne Keenan told supervisors the intersection did not meet the criteria for a temporary signal, based on previous studies of traffic counts and other factors.
In mid-October, after further coaxing from supervisors and members of a nearby homeowners association, VDOT gathered additional traffic counts and took another look at the intersection, including the three-year crash history.
In December, VDOT replied to Stafford supervisors and the Stafford Landing HOA with its latest findings.
“Weighing all of this information, the conditions at Route 1 and Truslow Road still do not merit a traffic signal at the intersection, either temporarily during the detour, or as a permanent feature,” wrote Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker in a Dec. 5 letter.
Parker’s letter further stated the road closure would “result in approximately 82 left turns out of Truslow Road from 7–8 a.m., but the overall forecast volumes do not meet any signal warrants.”
Bohmke disputes the traffic count numbers and remains committed to installing a temporary signal at the location.
“I will be out there [the day the road closes] counting the cars myself,” said Bohmke. “Sometimes you have to make common sense decisions. Data doesn’t tell the whole story.”
Butz said while VDOT may have recently “counted cars,” she is concerned the numbers don’t add up. She feels the intersection will be a constant problem for area residents when the road is closed.
“I’m also worried about school buses and emergency vehicles getting through that intersection,” said Butz.
During the bridge closure, school buses on the east side of I–95 that would ordinarily cross the bridge toward Enon Road, will turn around at Beagle Road before returning to U.S. 1. On the west side of I–95, buses will be able to go only as far as Snellings Lane, where they will turn around.
In the meantime, VDOT plans to place electronic message boards in the area two weeks before the closure to alert motorists. Once the road closure and detour is in place, the agency will then add “Intersection Ahead” signs with flashing lights on U.S. 1 at the north and southbound approaches to Truslow Road.
“They’re going to put up flashing lights and that’s going to help,” Bohmke said. “But over time, that will be ignored. That’s just human nature.”
VDOT also plans to curb vegetation in the area to ensure a good line of sight is maintained for motorists. VDOT has already applied an additional 25 feet of pavement markings to the existing “box” at the intersection to help persuade motorists to keep the intersection clear when stopped to accommodate for turning vehicles.
Parker’s letter also states the construction staff will “closely coordinate with local law enforcement partners during this detour to ensure that motorists are aware of the posted speed limits on Route 1 and Truslow Road, and that drivers are adhering to these limits.”
