Two children, including a 10-month-old boy, were among the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania County, state police said Monday.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling west in the 6200 block of Courthouse Road at 2:55 p.m. when it ran off the right shoulder in the area of Massey Road. State police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the Honda driver over-corrected and crossed the center line, where it collided with an eastbound 2012 Acura MDX.
Three of the Honda's five occupants died at the scene, including 32-year-old Ana D. Pascual of Woodbridge, and two others were critically injured. A 12-year-old girl and the baby boy, also Woodbridge residents, also died in the crash, Coffey said.
The Honda driver, Denia A. Brizuela–Pascual, 22, of Woodbridge, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital and a girl was flown to the VCU Medical Center. Both suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. All of the Honda occupants were properly secured, police said.
The Acura driver, a 58-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman were both taken to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries. Both of the Acura occupants are from Fairfax County, Coffey said.
The road was shut down for more than six hours Sunday as police and rescue workers tended to the victims and investigated the crash. Coffey said the investigation headed by Trooper D. Jablonski is ongoing.
The Spotsylvania County Fire and EMS, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted state police at the scene.