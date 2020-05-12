Helping Fredericksburg recover from the financial blows dealt by COVID-19 is a key concern for candidates running for the City Council’s two at-large seats.
Incumbents Kerry Devine and Matt Kelly are being challenged in the May 19 election by Jon Gerlach, who heads the city’s Architectural Review Board. Each voter can choose two of the three candidates on the ballot.
Devine and Kelly both voted to provide funding to the city’s Economic Development Authority for grants to help small businesses struggling to survive during the pandemic, and to extend the deadline for paying meals and lodging taxes. They also noted that the city needs to diversify its tax base so it’s not as reliant on those revenue streams in the future.
“We’re all seeing this as something that can happen again,” Devine said. “To be resilient, we need to look at broadening our options.”
The city is vying with Stafford and Spotsylvania counties as a location for a Veterans Administration clinic, which would bring well-paying jobs, and data centers, which would bring in thousands of dollars in tax revenues, she said.
“COVID-19 is obviously a disaster for us personally and as community, but one of the things it’s doing is highlighting the problems we’ve already had and now we’re going to take the time to deal with it,” Kelly said.
That means figuring out ways the city can operate “leaner and meaner,” such as looking for ways to combine similar operations in different departments, he said.
For Gerlach, the answer to building a stronger local economy can be found in where various city needs overlap, including growth and education. He said one way to attract businesses is to offer career and technical education classes in the city’s schools so students are better prepared to enter the workforce.
“More than 60 percent of our students are ALICE,” he said, referring to the acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. “Kids are dropping out of high school just to help their families make ends meet and they take low-paying jobs and they never receive training for living wage careers.”
Kelly and Devine said the City Council and the School Board are considering moving some classes to the former Mary Washington Hospital building across from James Monroe High School to alleviate overcrowding in the school system. A career and technical education program could be offered there, as well.
City officials have been meeting with Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington about ideas. Kelly said what would make the most sense would be for Germanna to move there from its facility in Central Park and run the program.
“All that will hopefully continue in our discussions,” he said. “Lots of things have been sidetracked.”
The environment is another major issue for Devine and Gerlach. She serves on the city’s Clean and Green Commission and voted last December to commit the city to the goal of powering municipal operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2035. She said this could include retrofitting the city’s schools and other public buildings with energy-saving technology.
“That’s absolute savings that could go toward so much more needed things,” said Devine.
For Gerlach, putting solar panels on those buildings would also provide a good opportunity for training students in what is a growing field.
“The market dynamics of solar are getting better every day,” he said. “There’s a real push to reduce our reliance on renewables. I think the timing is really right for making some serious headway.”
Kelly’s other key issues include preservation.
“No. 1 for me has always been trying to retain the character of the city while being in the middle of the fastest-growing region of the commonwealth and along the I–95 corridor,” he said. “It gets a little more difficult as time goes by.”
Kelly has long complained that development in the city is market driven, which isn’t always in the city’s best interest. He thinks that more time needs to be spent talking to developers and landowners about the city’s vision and goals, and possibly providing tax breaks or incentives to bring them to fruition.
“We bend over backwards for incentives for bars, but I think the character of the city is more important,” he said. “Why aren’t we willing to do that to preserve the character of the city?”
Gerlach cited the city’s Small Area Plans as a strategy for emphasizing the look, feel and livability of its neighborhoods and shopping areas. He said Fredericksburg needs sensible growth and he will advocate for development that maintains the character of all the city’s older neighborhoods, not just those in the Historic District. Otherwise, he said, Fredericksburg will just become another Washington suburb.
