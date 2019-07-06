Two men were killed and the driver was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Friday that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County for several hours, state police said.
Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by 24-year-old Jahvante L. Winnagle of Hedgesville, W.Va., was about three miles south of the Massaponax exit at 1:23 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder, striking the guardrail. Coffey said the driver then over-corrected and the vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest on the left shoulder.
Two passengers, Robert W. Rutherford Jr., 45, and Frederick L. Thomas, 47, both of Hedgesville, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as the result of their injuries, Coffey said. Neither man was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Winnagle was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Coffey said. Two other passengers, an adult male and a juvenile male, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, he added. Both of them were wearing seat belts.
Coffey said the crash is being investigated by Trooper V. McPhee.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, Spotsylvania Fire and EMS and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted state police at the scene. The interstate was reopened by 6 p.m. as emergency workers tended to the injured and reconstructed the crash.