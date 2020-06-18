The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in Spotsylvania County, where two more deaths were reported Thursday, upping the total to 32 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The novel coronavirus claimed a Latino man in his 50s and a black woman in her 80s, bringing to 19 the number of Spotsylvania residents who have died since late March. That’s considerably higher than surrounding localities. Stafford County has reported five deaths; Caroline and King George counties have had four each; and there have been no virus-related fatalities in Fredericksburg.
It’s not clear if the woman in her 80s lived at a long-term care facility. At least seven Spotsylvania residents have died as a result of an outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center, but its spokesperson is no longer providing updates to the media. And, because the state affords nursing homes and other businesses the same privacy protections as individuals, the local health district does not identify where the deaths occurred.
The Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living encourages its 345 members to have “open and transparent communication” about virus cases, said Amy Hewett, a vice president with the group.
In addition, beginning May 1, nursing facilities were supposed to report information to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network, which is shared on the Data.CMS.gov website. There were initial hiccups as thousands of facilities nationwide tried to report data, and initial reports showed erroneous information.
However, as of Thursday, only four of the local health district’s 21 long-term care facilities were represented on the national map, and the information listed was dated May 31. Carriage Hill was shown, but its information had been added before the outbreak and didn’t reflect the 83 virus cases identified there.
Like its national counterpart, the Virginia Health Care Association has called for more testing at long-term care facilities and to make sure workers have the needed proper protective gear, Hewett said.
“While we saw the community rally around hospitals, we need that same support around long-term care givers because they’re in there for the long haul,” she said, adding she’s been gratified to see some shift toward more support. “It’s been very difficult because the hospitals got so much attention whereas a nursing facility is much less talked about.
“We believe the residents deserve the very best care,” she added. “Just because they’re older and have multiple health issues, they shouldn’t be put at the bottom of the list.”
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living has been “sounding the alarm and calling for help” since the early days of the pandemic, but its “residents and caregivers were not made a priority,” said its president, Mark Parkinson.
The first long-term outbreak in a local nursing home illustrated some of the dire needs. When Heritage Hall in King George County had an outbreak in early May that eventually involved 15 residents and workers, it had such limited amounts of masks and gloves, face shields and gowns, the administrator asked members of the community to put needed items on a picnic table outside the building.
More than half of the nation’s assisted-living communities, where residents are more able to live somewhat independently but are still vulnerable because of their ages, reported they have less than a two-week supply of protective gear, according to the National Center for Assisted Living. In a recent survey, seven of 10 respondents said they’ve asked local and state officials for help with equipment and are having to reuse gowns or make their own face coverings.
Parkinson said long-term care providers that have gotten the necessary gear, staffing and other assistance have been better able to respond to the crisis—and prevent more outbreaks.
As for testing, the Rappahannock Area Health District has offered to bring its officials, along with the National Guard, to every local facility and to test everyone in the building at no cost. Only seven of the 21 local facilities have accepted that offer.
The state and national health care representatives also stressed that while COVID-19 is most devastating to residents at long-term care facilities because they’re elderly and have underlying health problems, it’s not an automatic death sentence.
As of Thursday, almost 2,000 nursing-home residents in the state have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
That’s compared with 945 state residents of long-term facilities who have died from it, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There are 680 nursing home residents in the state with confirmed cases and another 361 residents waiting for test results, according to the VHHA.
There also are 18 Virginia nursing homes having difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment, according to the VHHA.
