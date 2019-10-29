THOUGH their Halloween displays are very different, the Weaver and Capriccioso families in Stafford County have something in common: a passion for thrilling visitors who swarm to see their creations.
Each family spends months planning and executing their Halloween displays.
The Weavers’ display at 88 Walnut Farm Parkway in Leeland Station is done in traditional, spooky style, complete with ghouls, severed heads, a handmade casket and a bevy of scary animatronic creatures.
The Capriccioso display at 8 Garnet Way in Cambridge Crossing—heavily influenced by their young children—is designed around a central question: What would happen if aliens and skeletons squared off on Halloween?
We’ll start with the Weavers, who have been wowing trick-or-treaters for 15 years.
Jason Weaver, who as a youngster helped set up scary scenes in Air Force housing while his dad was stationed overseas, brought his experience to Leeland Station in 2004.
“We did a legit haunted house, where folks came in through the front door and wound their way through the house,” said Weaver, noting that scenes ranged from a “road kill” girl on a table to a scary guy demanding dinner to kids dressed as zombies jumping out from behind couches.
But that was their first and last full-immersion approach to Halloween. A neighbor told the Weavers they were brave to set up something like that in today’s litigious world, where people sue for injuries at the drop of a hat.
So they changed things up the following year. Jason and Michelle—along with their children Zach, Rachel and Jo—set up a more traditional display in their front yard.
Though it changes every year, the Weaver’s display generally includes an authentic-looking graveyard; a tree of severed heads; a web-filled area of big, evil-looking spiders; and assorted ghouls, ghosts and goblins.
“One thing that makes the graveyard and graves look different is the fact that I bring in bags of topsoil to make the graves look fresh, rising up in the yard,” he said.
Lengths of PVC pipe funnel theatrical smoke throughout the scene, extending a spooky cloud across the graveyard.
Like most who put out Halloween displays, the family reuses and often repurposes props, figures and materials to make creepy characters.
Michelle Weaver said her husband has recut pieces of old furniture to serve as graveyard headstones and rewired and relit scary figures to use in new and different ways over the years.
The Weavers typically don’t put it all up until a day or two before Halloween, afraid that the somewhat expensive moving figures might be pinched or damaged if left out too long.
“We’re typically tweaking the lights and other things right up until Halloween,” said Jason Weaver, noting that scores of strobe LED lights can turn things much scarier once night falls.
“It’s all done in good fun,” said Michelle.
Family members often stand out in front of their house to hear what trick-or-treaters have to say.
Over at the Capriccioso home, the decorating theme changes every Halloween. One year, it was all about skeletons. Another year, aliens ruled.
But this year, the family is getting a kick out of what might happen if those forces battled for supremacy in their yard.
Rob Capriccioso said, in a tongue-in-cheek email, that it appears “some outer space invaders have landed smack dab in the middle of the Last Stop Cemetery. Several skeletons that have lived there for years are defending their territory, using all tools at their disposal—mainly jack-o’-lanterns from their pumpkin tree.”
He added that a “couple of old bones have even built a catapult contraption to take on the aliens’ advance ships. … Another skeleton appears to be smuggling more pumpkins to his troops. He’s a wily one, wearing a unicorn mask, which seems to have confounded the aliens, who don’t know which side he’s on.”
Rob and Catrina Capriccioso, who have fond memories of Halloween and Christmas decorating in their home state of Michigan, said the Halloween scenes are a project for the whole family. That means that 10-year-old Bella and 8-year-old Loretto worked long and hard to help make the catapult that seems ready to toss the jack-o’-lanterns.
Three-year-old twins Viviana and Evia had a say in where certain things got placed, like the skeletons about to toss a net over some aliens.
There’s a hanging bat by the door, gravestones and skeletons coming out of the ground all over. The lighted jack-o’-lantern tree is a challenge to set up because the glowing orange globes extend several stories high.
Some of the figures are blow-ups, some are handmade and all have been used different ways in different years.
And though I can’t say at this moment whether it will be war or peace for the skeletons and aliens, I have it on good authority—Loretto told me—that the skeleton wearing the unicorn mask has a much bigger secret than the fact that he’s going undercover.
Don’t tell anyone, but Loretto says—Gasp!—that he might not be a human skeleton at all.
Dad confirmed the big reveal happens Halloween night.
