One Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle worker in Richmond has died from COVID-19 and five more DMV workers statewide—including two at the weigh station in King George County—have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The Richmond employee who worked at the DMV’s headquarters on Broad Street died April 7, said DMV spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin. She couldn’t provide details on conditions of the other employees, including the King George workers.
Meanwhile, the Rappahannock Area Health District has experienced its largest back-to-back increase for the past two days since the pandemic began. The number of confirmed cases jumped by 17 between Sunday and Monday and again from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the local total to 188 cases.
As the health crisis continues, Mary Washington Healthcare plans its second virtual town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday. Three MWHC officials, including the CEO, chief medical officer and chief nursing officer, will share information on clinical perspectives and community resources and will take live questions from the audience. Those interested can participate on the health system’s Facebook page.
All workers at the DMV’s Dahlgren weigh station, off U.S. 301 a mile south of the Maryland border, were sent home March 20 when an employee notified DMV about possible exposure to a person with the virus. The employee had stayed home March 19 and got positive test results for COVID-19 on March 30. DMV learned the second employee tested positive on April 6.
The station was closed March 20 for thorough cleaning, and employees were notified to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms, Cowardin said.
The Dahlgren DMV workers do not live in King George, said County Administrator Neiman Young. But he added, “We’re definitely keeping these guys in our prayers.”
Virginia eventually closed all its weigh stations on March 30 because social-distancing guidelines could not be followed at the small roadside facilities where DMV agents weigh trucks, collect data and provide the Virginia State Police with information about violations, Cowardin said. In addition, the state has waived many of the size and weight restrictions so goods can be moved quickly.
All 75 of DMV’s customer service centers across Virginia will remain closed at least until April 23, and all DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect services have been sidelined under the governor’s order. In addition, licenses and vehicle registration set to expire in March or April have been extended 60 days. Virginians are encouraged to handle DMV matters online as much as possible.
At the state DMV headquarters in Richmond, employees who can work from home are doing so and others are alternating work schedules to make sure they stay at least 6 feet away from each other, Cowardin said.
“Like everyone, the DMV family is unnerved by the health crisis,” she said, “and is doing all we can to take care of one another at work.”
As for local numbers of COVID-19 cases, Stafford County continues to have more confirmed cases than all other localities in the Rappahannock Area Health District combined. There were 95 cases in Stafford County, 56 in Spotsylvania County, 16 in King George County, 14 in Fredericksburg and seven in Caroline County. As of Tuesday, 30 of those patients were hospitalized.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 28 cases in Fauquier County, 24 in Culpeper County, 15 in Orange County and eight in Westmoreland County.
Across Virginia, 154 people have died from the virus, and 6,171 people have tested positive for it.
