A lane of northbound U.S. 1 will be closed at the Spotsylvania and Caroline county line into next week so crews can conduct emergency repairs to uneven pavement.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said a “private developer’s paving operation was shut down” Thursday night “for not complying with VDOT guidelines.”
The problem forced the closure of the right lane between Arcadia Road in Spotsylvania and the county line, according to a news release from VDOT.
VDOT has hired another contractor to do the repair work, which is expected to take several days, depending on the weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.