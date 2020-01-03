A lane of northbound U.S. 1 will be closed at the Spotsylvania and Caroline county line into next week so crews can conduct emergency repairs to uneven pavement.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said a “private developer’s paving operation was shut down” Thursday night “for not complying with VDOT guidelines.”

The problem forced the closure of the right lane between Arcadia Road in Spotsylvania and the county line, according to a news release from VDOT.

VDOT has hired another contractor to do the repair work, which is expected to take several days, depending on the weather.

—Scott Shenk

