How does a small group of cattlemen get the nation’s top agricultural leader to attend its function?
Make him an offer he can’t refuse.
The lure dangled by members of the Eastern Virginia Cattlemen Association had nothing to do with money, power or votes. One of EVCA’s officers, Dr. John Haile, went to veterinary school with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture George Ervin “Sonny” Perdue III, who’s been President Trump’s top farm official since January 2017.
Haile knew other farm-related agencies in the Fredericksburg area hadn’t been able to arrange a visit from the busy government official.
“They didn’t know how to bribe him with a reunion of his classmates, and that’s just what we did,” said Haile, a semi-retired veterinarian in King William County.
The offer worked, as Perdue and his entourage of assistants and Secret Service agents descended on King George County Saturday afternoon. The EVCA set up a large tent on the property of brothers Stuart and Lewis Ashton, whose family has owned land on the Potomac River since the mid-1600s.
Perdue got the chance to swap college tales with seven of the eight Virginians who graduated with him from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in 1971, then sat down with other federal, state and local farm officials for a dinner of beef brisket. No chicken was on the menu; the secretary isn’t one of those Perdues.
In remarks to the crowd of about 200 people, Perdue said how blessed he was to visit with classmates. Even though some hadn’t seen each other for a while, Perdue said, “It’s so refreshing to come here tonight and just feel like you can pick up from histology class [the microscopic study of cells and tissues] or necropsy class [autopsies on animals]. This has been a real treat.”
Perdue has been to Fredericksburg, but Saturday marked his first visit to King George and the Northern Neck. As he surveyed the riverfront property, the same shores where George Washington reportedly hunted, Perdue said: “It doesn’t get much more patriotic than that.”
He said the pastoral scenery of the Northern Neck made him homesick for central Georgia, where his family raised crops, and he learned about the nonstop work required of dairy farmers. Perdue parlayed his background into several years of private practice as a vet, work in agri-business, then his election as a state senator and two terms as Georgia’s governor.
He was the first Republican governor in 130 years, said Dr. Sam Marston, a Warsaw veterinarian who introduced Perdue to the crowd. “I can assure you that the American farmer will never have a better friend and advocate in Washington than my friend and Christian brother, Sonny Perdue,” Marston said. Perdue was in his wedding.
Typically, EVCA’s annual meetings attract about 50 people, Lewis Ashton said on Saturday, looking around at tables filled with dignitaries. They included Nivin Elgohary, director of Virginia’s Farm Service Agency, and Mark Slupek, deputy administrator of the Office of Trade Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Virginia Farm Bureau President Wayne Pryor sat at the head table with Perdue, and there were representatives from at least nine county Farm Bureaus. Bettina Ring, Virginia’s secretary of agriculture and forestry, presented Perdue a book about the state’s farming history.
Perdue spoke for about 10 minutes, saying such a nice evening and great meal shouldn’t be followed by heavy-duty business. He referenced challenges in farming, from finding local markets to international ones. He knew the EVCA is lobbying the Virginia Farm Bureau to open a livestock market at Meadow Event Park in Doswell and said the federal government can help groups develop those types of ideas.
Perdue also spoke about the NAFTA agreement and how bad withdrawing from it would have been for farmers because Mexico and Canada are the USDA’s top two trading partners. Perdue said he pointed out to the president the harm the withdrawal would have on rural farmers, reminding him that “these are your people, these are the people who voted for you.”
Perdue believes the revised version of NAFTA works better, both for farmers and auto manufacturers.
The USDA secretary said someone had asked him that night what it was like to work for Trump.
“It’s different,” Perdue said, pausing for a moment as laughter filled the tent.
He described his boss as “forceful, determined and direct,” but said he “leaves a little back door for you” to present the facts and possibly change his mind.
Then, Perdue focused on the farmers in the audience and said meeting those who raise animals and work the soil, in all 50 states, is what he likes most about his job.
“Accents may be a little different, the cropping practices might be a little different, but the people are much the same in agriculture, just salt-of-the-earth people,” he said, with a “hard-work ethic, values, faith in family and the land.”
Those who heard him speak Saturday said the same about him.
Twins McKayla and McKenzie Washington and their father, William, are friends of the Ashtons and among those who lined up after Perdue’s speech to shake his hand or be photographed with him under the branches of a giant Southern red oak tree.
“He seems like a really nice, down-to-earth guy,” McKayla Washington said.
Amber Beasley of Spotsylvania Courthouse thanked Perdue for looking out for people like her father, Richard, a sheep farmer.
“I just really like what he’s doing,” she said about the nation’s top farm official.