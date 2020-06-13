University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino has announced the creation of an advisory panel tasked with reviewing the campus police response to the May 31 protests in downtown Fredericksburg.
UMW police were part of the local law enforcement response to protests against police violence toward African Americans which took place that day on Cowan Boulevard and in downtown Fredericksburg.
Tear gas was deployed against protesters approaching the city police headquarters on Cowan Boulevard that evening and again later that night in downtown.
Campus police, along with Fredericksburg Police and the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, are part of the City of Fredericksburg’s Civil Disturbance Team.
According to UMW Police Chief Michael Hall, who responded to a Freedom of Information Act request from a group of students, five UMW police officers in three police vehicles responded voluntarily to the call for assistance from the Civil Disturbance Team on May 31.
“The UMW Officers were there to protect the Fredericksburg Police Headquarters which contains the Emergency Communications Center for Police, Fire & Rescue as well as EMS services,” Hall told the students in an email. “In this capacity, they provided support to the regional Tactical Field Force by allowing the City units to respond to disorderly conduct and attempted looting/other incidents that were occurring elsewhere in the City.”
According to Hall, one police officer remained on campus that day to handle calls for service.
The students asked Hall whether any of the officers who responded had ever had misconduct complaints or disciplinary actions filed against them and were told this information is except from disclosure.
In his message to the campus community Friday, Paino said he and Hall “welcome the opportunity to have a full and open accounting of the events surrounding the May 31 community protests.”
“The soon-to-be-formed UMW Police Community Advisory Panel (Community Advisory Panel or CAP for short) will be charged with reviewing the situation and recommending if and how our police can better align with our community values,” Paino said.
The panel will be made up of two students, two alumni and one member each representing faculty, staff, the Board of Visitors and the local community.
“My hope is to have the final slate for the panel complete by the end of next week,” Paino said.
Paino said the Board of Visitors is resolved to “root out practices that stem from implicit bias and racism.”
“Each of us is being called to willingly see our community through the lens of another,” he wrote.
