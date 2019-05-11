By STAFF REPORT
Three veteran faculty members were set to be awarded emeritus status during the University of Mary Washington’s graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies this weekend.
The graduate ceremony was Friday night in George Washington Hall’s Dodd Auditorium. The undergraduate ceremony was Saturday at Ball Circle on the university’s Fredericksburg campus.
Julie A. Hodge was named associate professor emerita of theater; Louis A. Martinette, associate professor emeritus of marketing; and Raymond B. Scott, professor emeritus of chemistry. The title of emeritus is bestowed on faculty members and administrators who have served the university for at least 15 years and who have attained the rank of professor or associate professor.
Hodge has been on the UMW faculty for 23 years, teaching courses such as costume design, stage management and scene painting. For five years before that, she was an assistant professor of theater at Knox College in Illinois.
At Mary Washington, Hodge has designed scenery for 44 productions, lighting for 23 and costumes for one. She has done a number of tie-dying demonstrations in the area, has designed furniture for a boys’ academy in North Carolina and renovated the lobby of a D.C. television station.
At UMW, she has served on countless committees ranging from academic resources to race and gender. She also has been a board member for student conduct review hearings.
Above all, Hodge has been a teacher. As theater department Chairman Greg Stull put it, students have left her classes surprised by what they can do. “Julie teaches and, in so doing, changes lives.”
Martinette has been with the university since 2004. He has taught courses in marketing and business strategy as well as leadership. Earlier in his career, he spent a dozen years in marketing roles for 3M and Richmond-based MicroMagnetic.
In 1992, he co-founded and served as president of The Inside Track, a fully integrated marketing and consulting company in Richmond. Before becoming a full-time faculty member at Mary Washington, he taught business as an adjunct at Averett University.
Beginning with his role as the first elected president of the College of Business Faculty Senate, Martinette has served on numerous UMW committees and in a variety of roles, from journalism advising to curriculum review. He received the J. Christopher “Topher” Bill Faculty Service Award in 2014 and the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Teaching Award in 2013.
In applauding Martinette’s teaching ability, Associate College of Business Dean Ken Machande described him as “changing people’s lives.”
Scott joined UMW in 1984. An avid piper, he formed in 1997 the award-winning UMW Eagle Pipe Band, which he has directed since its inception. He was a founder of what is now called UMW’s Summer Science Institute, and he served as its director from 1999 to 2012.
Scott has served as chairman of the Department of Chemistry and has taught a range of courses from introduction to chemistry to honors and analytical chemistry. A member of myriad university committees, he has served as adviser to the UMW Honor Council and Chi Beta Phi. In 2006, Scott was awarded the J. Christopher “Topher” Bill Faculty Service Award.
A New England native, Scott has been “the model for service at the university, college and departmental levels as well as in the larger Fredericksburg community,” according to his colleague and friend, Associate Professor of Chemistry Leanna Giancarlo.
Scott has played with the Fredericksburg Community Concert Band, served as a school science fair judge, been a counselor for the Boy Scouts of America Chemistry Merit Badge and served as an AP high school chemistry instructor. He is a clerk of session at Hope Presbyterian Church.