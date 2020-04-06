Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Mary Washington has reconfigured its annual Take Back the Night event that advocates for survivors of sexual assault to Take Back the Net.

UMW’s event will take place on Zoom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Survivors of sexual violence and their allies will share their stories and support each other virtually and there will also be a virtual question-and-answer session with staff of the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault, an Instagram contest, art projects and more.

UMW’s Talley Center and Center for Prevention and Education serve on the Virginia Campus Task Force that helps organize the event, which typically takes place on campuses throughout the country.

—Adele Uphaus-Conner

