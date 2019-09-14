In May 1961, James Farmer—who was then the director of the Congress on Racial Equality and would go on to teach at what is now the University of Mary Washington—left Washington, D.C., on a Greyhound bus along with 12 other civil rights activists, both black and white.
Their plan was to ride through Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, ending in New Orleans, where a civil rights rally was planned.
It was the first of a series of Freedom Rides, during which activists challenged the segregation laws in place on interstate buses and in public spaces throughout the southern United States.
The riders were attacked in South Carolina and Alabama, and some were arrested and jailed in Mississippi. But the rides prompted the Kennedy administration to eventually enforce even stricter bans on segregation in interstate transportation.
Now UMW is inviting the community to reenact the Freedom Rides on a bus tour this fall, which will trace the route of the original ride in a “social justice experience” celebrating the 100th anniversary of Farmer’s birth, according to a press release from the university.
The tour will begin Oct. 12 and return to Fredericksburg Oct. 15. A community bus, caravanning with a UMW student bus, will follow the exact route of the original Freedom Ride, stopping at some of the same places.
The journey will also include stops at the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro, N.C., the Birmingham Civil Rights Museum in Birmingham, Ala. and the King Center for Nonviolent Social change in Atlanta.
UMW Assistant Professor of History and American Studies Erin Devlin will add commentary and context to the trip, along with Marion Sanford, director of the James Farmer Multicultural Center.
Sanford and JFMC Assistant Director Chris Williams planned the tour.
“I thought it would be a wonderful idea to shed light on the Freedom Rides, one of Dr. Farmer’s greatest accomplishments,” said Williams. “His work during the civil rights movement with the Congress of Racial Equality is a sobering tale of heroism, devotion and unshakable faith to the cause of achieving equal rights for every human being in the United States.”
The cost of the trip is $490 per person, which includes transportation, double-occupancy hotel accommodations and tour admissions.
A minimum of 25 community participants are needed for the trip to happen.
To register, visit the Freedom Rides Bus Tour page at alumni.umw.edu, under Events.
