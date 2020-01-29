Students at the University of Mary Washington will be able to take Japanese language classes starting this fall.
The university officially launched the Japanese Language Program on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by the Japanese Embassy’s minister for public affairs, Takehiro Shimada, and representatives of the Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership, which provided a grant to support the program.
“I’m delighted to help celebrate the launch of this program,” Shimada said. “Learning a new language has the potential to expand a person’s horizons. This will give UMW students a greater opportunity to graduate as global citizens. I’m excited to see how this program develops and grows.”
The grant for $26,835 will pay for a visiting instructor to come to the university to teach three levels of Japanese language classes for two years, starting in the fall 2020 semester.
UMW offers classes in Japanese culture, also funded by a grant from the Japan Foundation, according to Keith Mellinger, dean of UMW’s College of Arts and Sciences.
In addition, starting in 2018, the Japan Foundation has funded a Japanese outreach initiative coordinator—Minae Uehara—who lives on campus and teaches informal, non-credit Japanese conversation classes each week, in addition to Japanese cooking, origami and calligraphy classes for Fredericksburg City Parks and Recreation.
UMW also recently launched a Japanese cultural exchange program with Akida International University in Akida, Japan. Three UMW students spent the fall 2019 semester at AIU and a student from there is spending a year at UMW.
Mellinger—along with Jose Sainz, director of UMW’s Center for International Education and Steve Rabson, adjunct professor of classics, religion and philosophy—traveled to Japan in the spring to formalize the study-abroad agreement and discuss other ways to strengthen the way UMW teaches students about Asian culture, such as offering formal language instruction.
Mellinger said Wednesday that the trip was “transformative.”
Takeshi Yoshida, a representative of the Japan Foundation who accompanied the UMW contingent on the trip, said he has “fallen in love” with UMW since first visiting the campus in 2018.
“I believe [the language classes] will spark UMW students’ interest in the wider world,” he said. “Thank you for making my dreams come true.”
Mellinger said if the language classes prove popular, the university will consider introducing a Japanese studies minor.
At the end of Wednesday’s ceremony, Uehara read in Japanese two haikus about the New Year. UMW freshman Tanima Mullah translated them into English for the audience.
Mullah said she is fluent in Japanese, which she learned from a grandmother who worked in Japan. She said she is excited about the language classes because there are few opportunities locally to learn Asian languages.
“This will benefit not just UMW, but the whole city and the surrounding counties,” Mullah said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.