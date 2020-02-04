Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees who want to improve their project management skills can drive across U.S. 301 to the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren Campus.
UMW’s College of Business, in collaboration with its continuing and professional studies program, has enrolled the first group of students in a project management certificate program at the campus. It gives NSWCDD employees a chance to improve their skills and, possibly, achieve yet another degree. Those admitted for the program are qualified, if interested, to pursue a master’s in business administration after December 2021 when they earn their certificates.
NSWCDD’s business director Chris Clifford said the UMW program will help participants “do their jobs better” by offering courses in contracting, financial planning and business operations.
Professors from UMW’s College of Business teach the project management courses at the Dahlgren campus.
“This is a shining example of the relationships we would like to pursue,” said NSWCDD acting technical director Darren Barnes.
—Staff report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.