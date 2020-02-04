UMW and Dahlgren

University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino (left) and Capt. Casey Plew finalize the partnership after signing documents of agreement. To the left is UMW Provost Nina Mikhalevsky, and NSWCDD Acting Technical Director Darren Barnes is on the right

 BY ROBERT MARTIN

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees who want to improve their project management skills can drive across U.S. 301 to the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren Campus.

UMW’s College of Business, in collaboration with its continuing and professional studies program, has enrolled the first group of students in a project management certificate program at the campus. It gives NSWCDD employees a chance to improve their skills and, possibly, achieve yet another degree. Those admitted for the program are qualified, if interested, to pursue a master’s in business administration after December 2021 when they earn their certificates.

NSWCDD’s business director Chris Clifford said the UMW program will help participants “do their jobs better” by offering courses in contracting, financial planning and business operations.

Professors from UMW’s College of Business teach the project management courses at the Dahlgren campus.

“This is a shining example of the relationships we would like to pursue,” said NSWCDD acting technical director Darren Barnes.

—Staff report

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments