Finding a place to park at the University of Mary Washington’s Battleground Athletic Complex in the 1300 block of Hanover Street is about to get easier.

The complex’s parking lot has been expanded from 15 spaces with one handicap space to 129 spaces with four handicap spaces. To celebrate, the university and the City of Fredericksburg will hold a ribbon cutting there at 4 p.m. Friday.

UMW spent about $900,000 on the project, which included a $315,000 contribution from the city. The parking lot is located in front of UMW’s Physical Plant in the Battlefield Athletic Complex in the 1300 Block of Hanover Street. The entrance is near the intersection of Bright and Hanover streets, and will help reduce on-street parking in the neighborhood.

“In the spring, traffic is heavy over here with practice and games,” said Richard Blair, UMW’s facilities director for landscape and grounds.

—Cathy Jett

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments