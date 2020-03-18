The Stafford County school system and University of Mary Washington announced additional closures Wednesday related to the coronavirus epidemic.
Stafford Superintendent Scott Kizner said the division would remain closed through April 15, with staff returning April 14.
All school offices and buildings will remain closed to the public while schools are closed. School-related activities are canceled through at least April 15.
Kizner said Gov. Ralph Northam may extend the statewide public school closure that originally was scheduled through March 27.
The other area K–12 school divisions did not announce additional closures.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
The University of Mary Washington has extended its suspension of in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
UMW president Troy Paino announced the decision in a letter to the university community Tuesday evening.
“Guidance from public health officials tells us that we should limit gatherings for several additional weeks as we all do our part to take the necessary steps to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Paino wrote. “As a result, we have reached the very painful conclusion that we will not be returning to normal operations this semester.”
The letter states that UMW will continue remote instruction through the end of the semester and final exams.
In addition, all campus-based or sponsored events at Fredericksburg. Stafford, and Dahlgren are canceled through May 15.
Paino said administration is still considering commencement alternatives.
Paino stressed that it is UMW’s intention to keep all faculty and staff working and paid throughout the shutdown. He said supervisors are being urged to identify telework opportunities and come up with alternate duties, professional development opportunities for those whose jobs cannot be performed remotely.
Residential students will be given a timeline for moving out of their dorms. Credits or refunds will be given for housing and dining, though Paino said it would take “some time” to determine how much to credit or refund each student.
Students who wish to stay on campus for the rest of the semester must complete a “petition-to-remain,” the letter states.
meal programs
Stafford also released a schedule for delivering “grab-and-go” meals to students beginning Monday at five sites—Widewater, Kate Waller Barrett, Falmouth and Rocky Run elementary schools and the North Star Early Childhood Education Center. Meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools will also begin distributing grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to students on Monday.
Meals will be distributed at 18 school sites, as well as several motels on U.S. 1 that house a substantial population of homeless students, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9–11 a.m.
Students attending each county school have been assigned to one of the 18 pick-up sites.
Students will receive two days of food on Mondays and Wednesdays and one day of food on Fridays, and meals will be given to all children 18 and younger.
