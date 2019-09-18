The Rappahannock United Way’s annual fundraising campaign is officially underway for 2019.
The effort raises money to support the organization’s work in the community in the areas of financial stability, healthy living and education.
Among the 25 local programs offered by the Rappahannock United Way are free tax services, financial coaching, prescription assistance and the ALICE Assistance Fund.
ALICE is an acronym for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained and Employed. It describes the local population that earns above the federal poverty level, but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget of housing, child care, food, transportation, and health care.
The ALICE population is unable to save money and is often one accident away from financial catastrophe. The United Way’s ALICE Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to cover the costs of housing, transportation or medical bills in these cases.
“In times of crisis, in times of need, or in times of opportunity we often hear ourselves say ‘I wish I could have been there,’” said Janel Donohue, president of the Rappahannock United Way, in a press release announcing the start of the workplace campaign. “It’s so exciting to kick off the 2019 campaign year and give our community the opportunity to be there. To be there for people in crisis, in need, and to be there for people to give them hope to pursue self-sufficiency.”
To support the Rappahannock United Way during its 2019 campaign, visit BeThereToday.org.
—Adele Uphaus-Conner
