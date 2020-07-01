The Rappahannock United Way expects its ALICE Assistance Fund to be depleted by the fall, RUW president Janel Donohue said this week.
ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. It refers to individuals and families who are working but are unable to save and are often just one emergency away from a financial crisis.
For many in the Fredericksburg-area ALICE population, COVID-19 has been that one emergency.
Over the past three months alone, Rappahannock United Way’s ALICE Assistance Program has provided $30,398 in financial aid to struggling households, a press release from the organization states. The funds have been given to help with rent and mortgage payments, utility bills and transportation costs.
About two-thirds of the funds have been provided to families in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, according to the press release. Twenty-two percent of the money has been used in the city of Fredericksburg, 8 percent in Caroline County and 6 percent in King George County.
Donohue said calls for assistance “increase every day” and are only expected to grow. RUW is asking the community to help support these families by contributing to the ALICE Assistance Fund.
“In addition to donations from organizations, companies and individuals Rappahannock United Way has recently been named a grantee from the Department of Health and Community Development through the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program,” the press release states.
These grants are available to those who have experienced job loss or a reduction in hours; those who have to stay home to care for children due to the closure of schools and day care centers; those who have lost child or spousal support; and those who have been unable to work due to contracting COVID-19 or because they have an underlying condition that increases their risk of contracting the disease.
For more information about the ALICE Assistance Program or Rappahannock United Way, visit rappahannockunitedway.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.