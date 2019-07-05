UPDATE, 6 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are now open at mile marker 123 in Spotsylvania County, between Exit 118/Thornburg and Exit 126/Massaponax, according to a news release from VDOT.
The agency asks travelers to call 511 or visit 511Virginia.org for real-time congestion information as traffic backup clears.
***
UPDATE, 5:40 p.m.: Two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are open at mile marker 123 in Spotsylvania County, according to a news release from VDOT. The center and right lane have reopened to traffic, and the left lane remains closed to clear the scene of an earlier crash, the agency said.
***
According to an update from Virginia State Police, a wreck along Interstate 95 involved a single vehicle. A previous report from VDOT had described the incident as a multi-vehicle crash.
At 1:26 p.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 123.9-mile marker in Spotsylvania County. All lanes of I-95 are closed at this time, with a detour set up, the State Police said in a 4 p.m. statement.
****
The crash has closed all northbound Interstate 95 lanes between the Thornburg and Massaponax exits, according to a release sent by the Virginia Department of Transportation shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.
VDOT said travelers "should expect significant northbound travel delays in (the) area."
Traffic is being detoured to U.S. 1 at the Thornburg exit. That traffic can get back on I-95 at the Massaponax exit.