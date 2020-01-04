In the weeks after Jacoby Smith suffered a rare stroke that left him with different degrees of paralysis below the chest, his parents prepared him for life in a wheelchair—and even bought him a new “hot rod” model he could take back to college.
The 21-year-old never sat in it.
Smith, a standout golfer, musician and valedictorian of Stafford High School’s Class of 2016, started walking a few months after a disruption of blood to his spinal cord caused a stroke on June 19. Only 1.25 percent of all strokes occur in the spine, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The location wasn’t the only unusual aspect of Smith’s case. Because he has an incomplete injury, he suffered varying levels of paralysis in his torso and limbs. The damage, and therefore the recovery, has been different in each area.
For instance, he can bend his right hand and flex his wrist, but can’t grip anything. He has the opposite on the left side: no range of motion, but enough strength to shake someone’s hand.
Smith still has no sensation in his arms or legs. He can’t feel hot or cold, sharp or dull pains, which means he can walk outside in 20-degree weather wearing shorts and a T-shirt and not realize that it’s freezing.
Sensation tends to indicate how much a person will recover, said his mother, Barbie Smith, so, “We were not optimistic about him ever walking again.”
That’s why she and her husband, Zack, prepped their firstborn for the wheelchair, assuming Jacoby would need it when he returned for his senior year at Vanderbilt University. He had earned a full scholarship to the Nashville school and was back home after his junior year when he had the “freak event,” as he described the stroke in a July story in The Free Lance–Star.
Because Jacoby Smith had so many factors working against him, his parents were as surprised as anyone in late August when a therapist asked if he could stand up and walk to her. He took about eight steps, which his father videotaped and his mother cried over.
“I didn’t want to accept that I wouldn’t walk,” Jacoby Smith said, adding that he’d been working on standing, “even if it scared my mom.”
And once he took those first few steps, the rest, as they say, is history.
‘i JUST KEPT WALKING’
While he’s faced a world of unknowns since June, Jacoby Smith quickly discovered that if a set of muscles starts working again, the best course of action is to make them stronger.
“That was simple,” he said. “Once I could walk a bit, I just kept walking.”
At first, his steps were wobbly and his gait unsteady, as he swung his weakened left leg like someone who’d recently had a hip replaced. Still, every morning before he got out of bed, he wiggled his toes, bent his knees or raised his arms to see if any new muscles had awakened during his sleep.
After the stroke, he was hospitalized and did his inpatient rehabilitation with VCU Medical Center in Richmond. He later visited outpatient facilities in Mechanicsville twice a week. Then he started working with Fredericksburg trainer Garrett Green, because he wanted to do as much therapy as possible.
In his former athletic and academic pursuits, Jacoby Smith knew that hard work paid off, and he was determined to apply that same work ethic—even though there were no guarantees for his physical recovery. Because he still had some feeling in the affected area, there was a chance he’d get more movement back, but it was anybody’s guess as to where, when and how much.
And that’s frustrating for a young man whose career path—computer science—is based on the undisputed facts and computations of mathematics.
“Uncertainty is not good for me,” he said. “With a lot of things in life, you know that if you just work this hard, you’ll get this at the end, and this is not one of those things.”
‘GRIT AND POSITIVE THINKING’
Still, Smith decided to give it his all, and the determination on his face—as well as his unusual condition—were things Green had never seen before in 20 years as a personal trainer.
“I knew I could throw anything at him, and he was gonna rise up to the challenge,” Green said. “He started with barely being able to stand, to doing balance step lunges. Each session, he pushed harder and got stronger.”
Green designed exercises to help Smith lift his weakened left leg; Smith started with 5-inch hurdles and eventually stepped over obstacles a foot tall. Green put him on a rowing machine, using special cuffs to keep his hands in place because he couldn’t grip the handles.
The two navigated cobbled sidewalks in downtown Fredericksburg so Smith would pay attention to his footing and walked uphill to make sure he lifted both legs.
“His grit and positive thinking are the main reasons he’s where he is,” Green said.
That probably wouldn’t surprise anyone who knows Jacoby Smith. Tom Lernihan, his private golf coach in high school, said in July that he hoped his star student, who stood out in his mind because he wasn’t just talented and hard-working, but also a heck of a nice guy, would make a complete recovery.
“But if not, he’s the kind of kid, he’ll rise above the difficulties and make it through,” Lernihan said.
‘MAKE IT WORK’
The Smiths packed up all the adaptive equipment Jacoby Smith has made for himself, like a fork with a handle covered in puffy foam so he can grip it, as well as sensors and gadgets he uses on his laptop or video games. He’s back in Nashville, preparing for the two classes he needs to graduate this spring.
He’s looking forward to being on his own again and already posted a request for help with tasks such as putting in his contacts. He jokes that he offered a reward, probably payable in alcohol, to those willing to help him.
“I’m so excited to go back,” he said. “I want to be there very badly, so I’m gonna make it work.”
The hot rod wheelchair did not make the trip.
